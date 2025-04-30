Jets Sign LSU Star Mason Taylor: The Next Mark Andrews in the Making?

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 28: Mason Taylor #TE20 of LSU participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Jets snagged LSU's Mason Taylor to boost their offense. His 129 catches and 1,308 yards smashed school records at tight end, making him a perfect fit after Tyler Conklin left.

"The son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason Taylor capped his three years with the Tigers as the program's all-time leader for receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308) by a tight end," said Michael Bonnette to LSUsports.net.

Taylor's stats are impressive. He turned 72 catches into first downs. After getting the ball, he bulldozed through defenses for 701 extra yards, 304 of which came while shaking off tackles.

His final college run in 2024 was spectacular. Taylor shattered LSU's single-season catch record with 55 grabs. With 546 yards that year, he claimed the second spot in LSU's tight end history books.

"Taylor is a fluid mover and route runner. He wastes little movement, changing directions and breaking away from his defender," noted scouts at Bleacher Report. "His route tempo has a veteran, savvy feel."

Draft experts put Taylor at the top of their lists. He ranked third among tight ends and 37th overall. His 7.8 grade shows he could jump from backup to starter fast.

The Jets needed this pick badly. With Justin Fields throwing passes, they want weapons who can make big plays.

Modern NFL teams crave tight ends who can turn short passes into long gains, and Taylor fits this mold perfectly by showning he can catch the ball and sprint past defenders.