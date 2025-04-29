Wild vs Golden Knights Odds, Spread, and Total

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – APRIL 26: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a power-play goal scored by teammate Shea Theodore #27 (not pictured) against Filip Gustavsson #32 of the Minnesota Wild in the first period of Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 26, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Golden Knights defeated the Wild 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Wild look to bounce back from their overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 and head back to Minnesota with a 3-2 series lead.

The Wild's scoring has been trending upward since Game 1. In their two wins this series, they've scored at least five goals. Minnesota's offense has been consistent, with multi-goal first periods helping to set the tone early. They've scored in every period of the series except two, but they'll look to clean up their third-period play.

The Golden Knights' scoring is also on the rise after being held to two goals in back-to-back losses. In Game 4, Vegas outshot Minnesota 46–32 and went 2-for-5 on the power play. The Knights capitalized on key moments, rallying from a one-goal deficit in the third period and netting the game-winner deep into the first overtime to reclaim home-ice advantage.

Spread

Wild +1.5 (-135)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline

Wild +195

Golden Knights -220

Total

OVER 5.5 (-125)

UNDER 6 (-120)

*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wild vs Golden Knights Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Minnesota's last five games.

Minnesota is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

Minnesota is 2-7 SU in its last nine games against Vegas.

The total has gone OVER in six of Vegas' last seven games.

Vegas is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Vegas' last five games against Minnesota.

Wild vs Golden Knights Injury Reports

Minnesota Wild

Marcus Johansson, LW - Day-to-day.

Troy Grosenick, G - Injured reserve.

Vegas Golden Knights

None.

Wild vs Golden Knights Predictions and Picks

The Wild face off against the Golden Knights in Game 5 of this best-of-seven Western Conference Quarterfinal series. Minnesota ranks in the lower tier in both scoring and special teams play, though they have a solid defense. In Game 4, the Wild's top line generated plenty of shots and picked up a few points. During the regular season, Minnesota was a perfect 29-0-0 when leading after two periods, but their first loss in that situation came at a tough time in the playoffs. The Wild will look to stay out of the penalty box and limit Vegas' shot totals.

The Golden Knights rank fifth in scoring, second on the power play, and third in goals-against average. Vegas generally plays well at home and will be eager to get a second chance at defending home ice. In this series, they've scored at least one goal in each home period except one. The Knights are a strong first-period team at home, though in Game 2, they fell behind 3–0 after the opening frame. In that loss, Minnesota capitalized on limited opportunities and blocked shots effectively. Vegas will aim to maintain steady scoring and avoid a single poor period costing them again.

Best Bet: Vegas Spread