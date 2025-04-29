New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Odds, Spread, and Totals

BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 28: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees singles in a run in the eighth inning during baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 28, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will look to even up their series against the Baltimore Orioles tonight. The Orioles survived an eighth-inning flurry led by Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe to seal the first game in a crucial AL East rivalry matchup.

New York will look to starting pitcher Carlos Rodon to lead the charge in Game 2. Rodon got off to a rough start earlier in the season, but has since put together two excellent outings, holding both the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians scoreless in his last two trips to the bump. Next up is an Orioles lineup that has not scored more than four runs in eight games. Rodon has a solid opportunity to put together another quality start here.

The Orioles also have an established arm on the mound, although he has not made an appearance in 2025 yet. Kyle Gibson is in his 12th year in the big leagues, a depth of experience he will need to put to use when he takes on the Yankees tonight. New York's lineup has not been as hot as it was at the start of the season, but it is still receiving excellent contributions from key players like Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt. Gibson might be in for a rude welcome to his 2025 campaign.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+105)

Orioles +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Yankees -149

Orioles +135

Totals

Over 10 (-105)

Under 10 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025 , and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees are 5-9 ATS when playing on the road this season.

The Yankees are 4-4 ATS against AL East opponents.

The under is 7-5-2 in New York's road games.

The Orioles are 12-16 ATS on the season.

The Orioles are 5-7 ATS when playing at Camden Yards.

The over is 8-2-2 in Baltimore's home games.

Yankees vs Orioles Injury Reports

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 3B — Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH — Out.

Baltimore Orioles

Jordan Westburg, 3B — Out.

Colton Cowser, LF — Out.

Tyler O'Neill, RF — Out.

Gary Sanchez, C — Out.

Andrew Kittredge, RP — Out.

Yankees vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

Bryan Logan of ClutchPoints writes, "Carlos Rodon on the mound for the Yankees. He has been much better on the road, and as of late. In his last two starts, he has pitched 13 innings, giving up just one unearned run. Further, he has struck out 17 batters with just 12 base runners in the last 13 innings of work. The current Orioles are 13-39 against Rodon with eight RBIs, but with the Orioles' current struggles at the plate, take the Yankees in this one."