Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Arizona Diamondbacks will open up their road trip tonight with a trip to Citi Field to face the New York Mets. The Mets recovered from some early-season bumps in the road to earn a 20-9 record, while the Diamondbacks are struggling to tread water in a crowded NL West division.

The Diamondbacks will entrust starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez with the start tonight. The veteran was essentially a proven commodity coming into his second season in Arizona, consistently earning mediocre numbers throughout his career. 2025 has been no different, as Rodriguez has put up a 4.40 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP on the season. He does come into this start on a bit of a cold streak, seeing as his last trip to the mound ended after he gave up four runs over six innings of work against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mets starter David Peterson will round out a rare lefty-vs-lefty matchup tonight. New York's southpaw has been significantly more effective than Rodriguez, providing solid, albeit unspectacular starts to round out one of the best rotations in the MLB. He will have an advantageous matchup in tonight's game against an Arizona lineup that has much worse numbers against left-handed pitchers than it does against righties.

Spread

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-170)

Mets -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +130

Mets -138

Totals

Over 8.5 (-120)

Under 8.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks are 8-6 ATS in games following a win.

The Diamondbacks are 7-5 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 7-4-1 in Arizona's road games.

The Mets are 8-5 ATS when playing at Citi Field.

The Mets are 16-13 ATS on the season.

The under is 9-4 in New York's home games.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte, 2B - Out.

AJ Puk, CL - Out.

Kevin Ginkel, RP - Out.

Kendall Graveman, RP - Out.

New York Mets

Ronny Mauricio, INF - Out.

Jose Siri, OF - Out.

Kevin Minter, RP - Out.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Arizona Diamondbacks have been inconsistent recently. They have lost four of their past five games. They also dropped their previous road series. The New York Mets have been hard to beat at home, where they have dropped just one game this season. Furthermore, Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez squandered four runs in his previous effort. Arizona has lost in three of his past four outings. Mets pitcher David Peterson is having an outstanding season. He has conceded two or fewer runs in four of his five performances. The Mets have won in four of Peterson's past five starts. If this is a close game late, the Mets have the advantage. The Diamondbacks' bullpen has a 4.64 ERA, while the Mets' bullpen is among the best, ranking fifth. Prediction: New York Mets -140."