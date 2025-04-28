Yankees vs Orioles Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs out a single in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on April 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Fresh off a doubleheader sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees (17–11) head to Camden Yards tonight to open a three-game set against the struggling Baltimore Orioles (10–17). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Yankees will send rookie right-hander Will Warren (1–0, 4.79 ERA) to the mound. Warren has struck out 21 batters over 20.2 innings this season. The Orioles counter with 35-year-old Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (2–1, 3.54 ERA), who has allowed six home runs and 27 hits in 28 innings.

New York's offense is led by Aaron Judge, who boasts a .406 batting average, eight home runs, and 27 RBIs. Baltimore's Cedric Mullins paces the Orioles with six home runs, 20 RBIs, and a .279 average, but the Orioles have lost three straight games and six of their last seven.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+125)

Orioles +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Yankees -126

Orioles +116

Total

OVER 9 (-118)

UNDER 9 (+100)

*The above data was collected on April 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees are 14-14 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have a record of 10-17 against the spread this year.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Yankees' last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in all of the Orioles' last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Yankees' last six games on the road.

The totals have gone OVER in eight of the Orioles' 11 last games at home.

Yankees vs Orioles Injury Reports

Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - 10 day IL (calf)

Jake Cousins, RP - 60 day IL (elbow)

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 10 day IL (elbow)

Jonathan Loaisiga, RP - 15 day IL (elbow)

Marcus Stroman, SP - 15 day IL (knee)

Clayton Beeter, RP - 15 day IL (shoulder)

Orioles

Jordan Westburg, 2B - Day to day (hamstring)

Adley Rutschman, C - Day to day (hand)

Chayce McDermott, SP - 15 day IL (lat)

Trevor Rogers, SP - 15 day IL (knee)

Zach Eflin, SP - 15 day IL (lat)

Grayson Rodriguez, SP - 15 day IL (elbow)

Cody Poteet, RP - 15 day IL (shoulder)

Yankees vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

"The Yankees and the cheap price is surprising when you consider they've comfortably been the better team up to this point. Yes, Warren hasn't been great through 20.2 innings, allowing 16 hits and 11 runs while walking 10. However, the Orioles are arguably the most disappointing team in baseball through 27 games and that includes losses in six of their last seven games. The Orioles aren't scoring runs and their pitching staff has several games where they get tattooed .... I trust the Yankees lineup more and the price is cheap. Give me the Yankees." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz