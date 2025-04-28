ContestsEvents
Towns’ Three Lifts Knicks to 3-1 Series Lead

Karl Anthony Towns had been looking for his signature Knicks moment ever since he came to the Big Apple after last summer’s blockbuster trade between the Knicks and the Minnesota…

Karl Anthony Towns walks off the court in Detroit after his game winner.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 27: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts after defeating the Detroit Pistons in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

 (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Karl Anthony Towns had been looking for his signature Knicks moment ever since he came to the Big Apple after last summer's blockbuster trade between the Knicks and the Minnesota T-Wolves that sent both Julius Randell and fan favorite Donte DiVincenzo back to the Twin Cities.

On Sunday afternoon, the seven-footer out of Edison, New Jersey, nailed three of the biggest shots of his career to lift the Knicks to a 94-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round Series.

The action really kicked into high gear around the 2:43 mark of the fourth quarter when Towns drilled a 27-foot three-pointer to bring the Knicks to within one, 89-88. Tim Hardaway Jr. with a couple of big shots of his own, including a three-pointer to keep Detroit in front 93-89.

Towns quickly responded with an 8-foot jumper with 1:29 to go to cut the deficit down to a douce. Finally, with 47 seconds to go, Towns drilled a three-pointer from 27 feet away to give the Knicks the lead for the first time since the third quarter.

Detroit would never answer as both Hardaway and Cade Cunningham missed big time shots down the stretch, as the Knicks sealed the deal on an old school, defensive slugfest.

“He has amazing touch,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Towns afterward. “He shoots the ball like a guard, and he has unlimited range.”

Towns finished with 27 points, and Jalen Brunson led the way with 32.

The Knicks now hold a three-games-to-one advantage and can wrap up the series on Tuesday night at the Garden.

Expect the Garden to be ecstatic as the Knicks try to clinch a spot in the Conference Quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. And with the way things appear to be heading in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it looks like the Knicks will indeed see the Celtics, who hold a three-to-one advantage over Orlando.

Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
