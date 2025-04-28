Towns’ Three Lifts Knicks to 3-1 Series Lead

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 27: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts after defeating the Detroit Pistons in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Karl Anthony Towns had been looking for his signature Knicks moment ever since he came to the Big Apple after last summer's blockbuster trade between the Knicks and the Minnesota T-Wolves that sent both Julius Randell and fan favorite Donte DiVincenzo back to the Twin Cities.

On Sunday afternoon, the seven-footer out of Edison, New Jersey, nailed three of the biggest shots of his career to lift the Knicks to a 94-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round Series.

The action really kicked into high gear around the 2:43 mark of the fourth quarter when Towns drilled a 27-foot three-pointer to bring the Knicks to within one, 89-88. Tim Hardaway Jr. with a couple of big shots of his own, including a three-pointer to keep Detroit in front 93-89.

Towns quickly responded with an 8-foot jumper with 1:29 to go to cut the deficit down to a douce. Finally, with 47 seconds to go, Towns drilled a three-pointer from 27 feet away to give the Knicks the lead for the first time since the third quarter.

Detroit would never answer as both Hardaway and Cade Cunningham missed big time shots down the stretch, as the Knicks sealed the deal on an old school, defensive slugfest.

“He has amazing touch,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Towns afterward. “He shoots the ball like a guard, and he has unlimited range.”

Towns finished with 27 points, and Jalen Brunson led the way with 32.

The Knicks now hold a three-games-to-one advantage and can wrap up the series on Tuesday night at the Garden.