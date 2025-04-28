Samsung Screens Light Up New York Mets Fan Shop in Manhattan

Samsung's new screens now fill the Mets' Union Square pop-up shop, bringing stadium buzz straight to Manhattan. Fans can test their swing and play games on giant 98-inch displays, making the store feel like a slice of Citi Field.

"With Mets House, our goal was to go beyond a visual showcase to create an immersive environment that builds excitement for the 2025 season," said David Phelps to AV Interactive.

The main attraction pairs Diamond Kinetics tech with a massive 98-inch QHC screen, matching visitor swings to pro players. Two more 85-inch displays show game highlights and ticket sales. The setup turns casual fans into power hitters, at least virtually.

Want to step into the cleats of a pro? Visitors can grab a controller and play MLB: The Show on the big screens. They might pick their star player or run the team as Manager Mendoza. Samsung's VXT tech keeps all screens working as one unit.

The Mets and Samsung first teamed up in 2021. Since then, they've added stadium upgrades like a double-sided LED board that shows live stats to fans walking by.

Last year brought a monster-sized addition: a screen covering 1,617 square meters. It's now the biggest in baseball. Samsung displays light up every corner, from shops to food stands.

The tech giant aims to make the Queens ballpark stand out as baseball's most advanced venue. Recent changes brought touch-screen menus to concessions and fresh displays to shops, mixing old-school baseball with new-school tech.