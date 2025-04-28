Rutgers Offensive Line Brings Back Four Starters Under Super Bowl-Winning Coach

Four veteran linemen return to protect the Scarlet Knights' backfield in 2025. Their NFL-tested coach brings winning methods from his pro career to shape this unit into a force. Last season's success paved the way for a 1,000-yard rusher.

"We watch tape early morning, late afternoon, late night, to get everything fixed," said offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. "That group has an opportunity to be elite."

Gus Zilinskas anchors the front at center after starting every contest in 2024. Right guard Kobe Asamoah stays put, while Tyler Needham might shift to protect the blind side after nine starts last year.

The unit must adapt without Hollin Pierce, who protected quarterbacks in 50 straight games before heading to the NFL. Bryan Felter brings starting know-how but sits out spring drills while healing.

Taj White proved his worth at multiple spots on the line last year. Four-game starter Dantae Chin adds to the mix of players battling for spots up front.

Stats tell the story of their growth. Kyle Monangai burst through gaps they created for over 1,000 rushing yards. Protection skills shot up under Flaherty, who earned two championship rings coaching Giants linemen in the NFL.

"Coach Flats is easily the best position coach I've ever had," said Zilinskas to APP.com. "It's rare to have a position coach that has two Super Bowl rings, and I'm at the collegiate level."

The big men bond with QB Athan Kaliakmanis over lunch. These meals strengthen ties that boost their on-field chemistry, according to Flaherty.