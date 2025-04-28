NFL Draft Recap: Giants Hit a Homerun

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 02: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels warms up before the start of a game against the Duke Blue Devils at EverBank Stadium on January 02, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida.

If there was one big winner at the NFL Draft, it might have been the New York Giants.

Big Blue was the talk of the NFL (when it wasn't about Shedeur Sanders), after its drafting of Abdul Carter with the third overall pick and the drafting of quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick.

The Giants weren't done. Adding defensive tackle Darius Alexander out of Toledo, and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo seemed to wow a lot of people.

Alexander is considered a five-technique defensive tackle who can get off the ball and rush the passer even from his position. He had nine quarterback sacks in college. Putting him next to Dexter Lawrence only makes Big Blue's D deeper.

As for Skattebo, he had over 1,700 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns last season. He became the first FBS player to rush for 1,500 yards and receive for 500 yards since Christian McCaffery did it in 2015.

Grade: A-

As for the New York Jets, outside of the drafting of Armand Membou, it wasn't a draft that really jumps off the page, but that doesn't mean Gang Green didn't fill holes. They most certainly did.

Adding tight end Mason Taylor (the son of ex-Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor) should change the Jets' passing attack. Taylor is not a YAC guy, but he has good hands and is a big middle of the field target at 6-foot-5.

Wide receiver Arian Smith is a huge gamble. Yes, he has speed. But he had 10 drops in his last season at Georgia. Perhaps the Jets view Smith as a special-teams guy? It's a strange pick in the fourth round.

The dark horse pick might be cornerback Az Thomas. At 6-2, he's a tall corner who should fit well opposite Sauce Gardner. He owns two picks and 15 passes defended in his college career at Florida State. If he develops, Thomas could be the steal of the draft.

Grade: B-

Shedeur Sanders controversy.

Sanders, who was once considered the best or second best quarterback in this year's draft had to wait all the way until the fifth round for the Cleveland Browns to finally draft him. Keep in mind Cleveland also drafted Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel two rounds earlier in the third round. Atypical of the Browns, it feel like they don't know what they are doing.

Not to mention, Sanders' father, Deio, was pretty open about not wanting his son in Cleveland, which has been quarterback hell since the Browns returned in 1999.

But, wait, there's more!

In addition to Sanders' historic drop in the draft, the rookie received a crank call from someone claiming to be Mickey Loomis of the Saints, who told Sanders he'd have to wait longer.

It turned out that the crank caller was a friend of Jax Ulbrich, the son of ex-Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

According to reports, the younger Ulbrich got access to Sanders number through his father's open iPad. Apologies soon started flowing from both Jax Ulbrich and the Atlanta Falcons, whom Jeff is now the defensive coordinator.