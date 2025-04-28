New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Odds, Spread, and Totals

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: Luis García Jr. #2 of the Washington Nationals beats the tag by Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets for a double in the seventh inning during a baseball game at Nationals Park on April 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The New York Mets entered their series against the Washington Nationals on a seven-game win streak. Despite that, the Nationals have already won two games off of their NL East rival, taking a 2-1 lead as both teams prepare for the fourth and final game of the series.

While not originally thought of as one of the stronger members of New York's pitching staff, Mets starter Griffin Canning has been a reliable arm throughout his five starting appearances. Most recently, Canning pitched five innings of one-run ball against the Philadelphia Phillies, one of the better offensive lineups in the MLB. He should be in for another productive performance against a Washington lineup that has been wildly up-and-down so far.

The Nationals do not have the privilege of sending out a reliable starting pitcher in today's game. Trevor Williams has had a rough go of things during his five 2025 starts, putting up a 5.11 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP. Despite those atrocious numbers, Williams has been coming around lately, notching back-to-back quality starts against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles. The New York offense has not lived up to its billing thus far in the season, but it should still present a challenge to Williams as Washington tries to put a stamp on the series.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+100)

Nationals +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mets -155

Nationals +140

Totals

Over 9.5 (-115)

Under 9.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on April 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets are 6-2 ATS in games following a loss.

The Mets are 13-10 ATS in games they play without rest.

The under is 9-5-1 in New York's road games.

The Nationals are 10-5 ATS when playing at home.

The Nationals are 12-10 ATS against National League opponents.

The over is 8-6-1 in Washington's home games.

Mets vs Nationals Injury Reports

New York Mets

Ronny Mauricio, INF — Out.

Jose Siri, OF — Out.

AJ Minter, RP — Out.

Washington Nationals

Paul DeJong, 3B — Out.

Andres Chaparro, INF — Out.

Derek Law, RP — Out.

Mets vs Nationals Predictions and Picks

Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "We've seen how explosive this Mets lineup can be, and the return of guys like Alvarez and Jeff McNeil just adds more depth for the team. Canning has won three straight starts and has averaged a K per inning on the season. Williams is basically a five-and-dive guy these days, which can take a toll on a bullpen that had to deal with short outings from Lord and Mitchell Parker. The Nationals are improving, but they don't have the firepower to hang with a team like the Mets. Take New York here on getaway day as they head out of town with some fresh momentum after rolling to a win."