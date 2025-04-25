Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 23: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double hit by Austin Wells during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays will continue their road trip, this time opening a series against their AL East rivals, the New York Yankees. The Yankees are keeping a tenuous hold on first place in the division, making this an important early-season series.

Toronto will turn to starting pitcher Jose Berrios tonight. That has been a losing formula so far for the Blue Jays, as Berrios has been inefficient at best and downright bad at worst. His ERA of 5.02 is indicative of his below-average play, and now he will face a New York offense that rates as one of the best in the MLB across most major offensive metrics. It does not help that this game is in New York, a notoriously hitter-friendly ballpark. Offensively, things have not been much better, as Toronto's lineup has failed to score more than four runs in its last seven games.

Luckily for the Blue Jays, Yankees starter Carlos Carrasco has been even worse than Berrios this season. In five appearances, the righty has never earned an in-game ERA under 5.00, including his last start in which the Tampa Bay Rays hammered Carrasco for four runs in four innings. The Blue Jays have been icy cold at the plate for the last week, offering a rebound opportunity for both Toronto's lineup and Carrasco.

Spread

Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)

Yankees -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +115

Yankees -123

Totals

OVER 9.5 (-110)

UNDER 9.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in the MLB ATS, earning a 16-9 record so far this season.

The Blue Jays are 8-4 ATS on the road.

The UNDER is 9-2-1 in Toronto's home games.

The Yankees are 12-13 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 7-5 ATS when playing at home.

The UNDER is 9-2-2 when New York plays an AL opponent.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Injury Reports

Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho, CF - Out.

Nick Sandlin, RP - Out.

Erik Swanson, RP - Out.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Jake Faigus of ClutchPoints writes, "This matchup should be more even, with the pitching duel between Berrios and Carrasco being very similar. The Toronto offense can compete despite the Yankees' better offense. The Blue Jays cover and keep this close, but the Yankees still win outright."