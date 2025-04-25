Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Toronto Blue Jays will continue their road trip, this time opening a series against their AL East rivals, the New York Yankees. The Yankees are keeping a tenuous hold on first place in the division, making this an important early-season series.
Toronto will turn to starting pitcher Jose Berrios tonight. That has been a losing formula so far for the Blue Jays, as Berrios has been inefficient at best and downright bad at worst. His ERA of 5.02 is indicative of his below-average play, and now he will face a New York offense that rates as one of the best in the MLB across most major offensive metrics. It does not help that this game is in New York, a notoriously hitter-friendly ballpark. Offensively, things have not been much better, as Toronto's lineup has failed to score more than four runs in its last seven games.
Luckily for the Blue Jays, Yankees starter Carlos Carrasco has been even worse than Berrios this season. In five appearances, the righty has never earned an in-game ERA under 5.00, including his last start in which the Tampa Bay Rays hammered Carrasco for four runs in four innings. The Blue Jays have been icy cold at the plate for the last week, offering a rebound opportunity for both Toronto's lineup and Carrasco.
Spread
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)
- Yankees -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +115
- Yankees -123
Totals
- OVER 9.5 (-110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-105)
*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in the MLB ATS, earning a 16-9 record so far this season.
- The Blue Jays are 8-4 ATS on the road.
- The UNDER is 9-2-1 in Toronto's home games.
- The Yankees are 12-13 ATS this season.
- The Yankees are 7-5 ATS when playing at home.
- The UNDER is 9-2-2 when New York plays an AL opponent.
Blue Jays vs Yankees Injury Reports
Toronto Blue Jays
- Daulton Varsho, CF - Out.
- Nick Sandlin, RP - Out.
- Erik Swanson, RP - Out.
New York Yankees
- DJ LeMahieu, 3B - Out.
- Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.
Blue Jays vs Yankees Predictions and Picks
Jake Faigus of ClutchPoints writes, "This matchup should be more even, with the pitching duel between Berrios and Carrasco being very similar. The Toronto offense can compete despite the Yankees' better offense. The Blue Jays cover and keep this close, but the Yankees still win outright."
While Faigus is likely correct in saying that the Blue Jays will cover, the New York moneyline is the best play on the board. The Yankees are a far better offensive team than Toronto is, and Berrios is not all that much better than Carrasco. Factor in the home field advantage enjoyed by the Yankees and the fact that Carrasco has been significantly better with that home field advantage, and New York is the obvious pick. A look at the over is also worth consideration, given the track record of both starting pitchers.