Stand Out Picks From Night 1 Of The Draft

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: A general view of the Draft logo is seen prior to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Jacksonville grabbed Travis Hunter at No. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft in a gutsy move. He stands as one of the rare players in draft history to shine at both offense and defense at a top level.

Two quarterbacks came off the board in round one - a surprising turn that left Shedeur Sanders waiting. Mock drafts had consistently pegged Sanders as a top pick, but teams went other ways.

At pick 14, Indianapolis nabbed Penn State standout Tyler Warren. The tight end's numbers speak volumes: an impressive 93.4 PFF grade and 2.78 yards every time he ran a route.

Cleveland beefed up its front line by picking Mason Graham. The agile tackle brings badly needed muscle to stuff the run game.

As expected, Green Bay built through smart picks without giving up future draft picks. Their steady approach aimed at building quality depth across positions.

Warren joining Indianapolis gives Anthony Richardson a talented pass-catcher who can stretch defenses. His college numbers topped virtually every stat for tight ends.

Draft experts loved Green Bay's smart moves. While other teams chased splashy picks, the Packers quietly filled roster holes.