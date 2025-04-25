New York Red Bulls vs C.F. Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 01: Julian Hall #16 of New York Red Bulls looks on during an MLS soccer match between the New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC on March 01, 2025 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The worst time for an underdog to face a favorite is after the latter team loses to a cupcake. The favored side that was once overconfident now has a chip on its shoulder and a determination to beat the next team on its slate, no matter who it is. That trope will be put to the test again when 2025's New York Red Bulls host C.F. Montreal at 4:30 p.m. EST this Saturday, directly from an upset loss to D.C. United.

The Red Bulls were caught without enough quality, and stuck without a plan in last weekend's 2-1 defeat. Rather than maintain a hot streak in which New York only lost once between March and mid-April, the Red Bulls surrendered a brace to D.C.'s young forward Joao Peglow that made Peglow the talk of supporters. Lost in the headline was that D.C. didn't need to circle its wagons. The Red Bulls had just two accurate shots.

Is a collision with L'Impact of C.F. Montreal the tonic New York needs? MLS oddsmakers think so, posting a moneyline so one-sided that the visitors' odds to win outright are only five-to-one.

Spread

New York Red Bulls -0.5 (-118)

C.F. Montreal +0.5 (-102)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls -120

C.F. Montreal +340

Draw +260

Total

OVER 2.5 (-122)

UNDER 2.5 (+102)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs C.F. Montreal Betting Trends

New York has posted a 12-2-1 record against CF Montréal at home.

Totals have gone OVER in just three of C.F. Montreal's last ten matches.

The Red Bulls haven't lost to a clean sheet since February 15, 2025.

C.F. Montreal hasn't won a match since October 19, 2024.

New York Red Bulls vs C.F. Montreal Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Midfielder Daniel Edelman is out with a pulled hamstring.

Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a knee injury.

Defender Marcelo Morales is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Kyle Duncan is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Julian Hall is questionable with a leg injury.

C.F. Montreal

Defender Jalen Neal is out with an upper-body injury.

Forward Giacomo Vrioni is out with a lower-body injury.

New York Red Bulls vs C.F. Montreal Predictions and Picks

Montreal couldn't muster a goal against Orlando City last weekend, even when the Lions went down a man. But the last-place L'Impact took more shots on target, passing the ball with lively teamwork.

Is Montreal's problem a lack of elite striking, or is there another issue with the offense? Team officials seem to think the midfield needs a lift. Montreal has brought in Olger Escobar from the New England Revolution this week. But despite MLS.com's hype for Escobar, he's still just a Varsity-age prospect.