New York City FC vs Toronto FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 8: Matt Freese #49 of New York City FC in action in the first half against Orlando City at Yankee Stadium on March 8, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

The Pigeons of New York City Football Club can learn something from this Saturday's hosts, and they don't have to wait for New York and Toronto's 2:30 p.m. EST kickoff at BMO Field. Toronto and NYC's new seasons share parallel trend lines. Hopefully, it doesn't follow that NYC has to join Toronto in the cellar.

When NYCFC has a solid defensive effort, the Pigeons win, or at least take points from their opponent. If the back line and midfield are shaky, the club loses no matter how many times it tallies goals. New York City FC's best stretch of March games ended following a noble clean-sheet draw with Columbus, but notably, the downturn came on NYC's best attacking night of the spring, in a wild 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

Las Vegas is playing defense in its own way by giving Toronto the better odds to win. MLS oddsmakers are sure that Toronto FC holds a grudge following 2024's ugly red-card fest between the teams in Toronto, and they're impressed by the Canadian side's stubborn defending in March and April.

Spread

New York City FC EV (+105)

Toronto FC EV (-125)

Moneyline

New York City FC +185

Toronto FC +150

Draw +240

Total

Over 2.5 (-112)

Under 2.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Betting Trends

NYCFC is 5-2-3 in the last 10 matches.

matches. Toronto FC is 3-2-5 in the last 10 matches.

Totals have gone under in eight of New York City's last 10 matches.

New York City has scored 18 goals in its last 10 matches.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Injury Reports

New York City FC

Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is out with a knee injury.

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Toronto FC

Forward Deandre Kerr is out with a lower-body injury.

injury. Midfielder Richie Laryea is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Zane Monlouis is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Henry Wingo is out with a lower-body injury.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Predictions and Picks

Toronto is starting to flourish as much as a team can when it's given its MLS rivals such a head start. The Reds survived a vintage Lionel Messi performance to draw 1-1 with Inter Miami on April 6, 2025, then posted two clean sheets in a row to earn five points in 15 days. Toronto, without an elite striker, is still pesky.

Andres Perea will return to the Pigeons' midfield this Saturday, which could at least help NYCFC settle down without the football. Forward Malachi Jones, however, is still missing due to injury. Joel Lefevre of Sports Mole predicts Toronto's form will carry the day, now that the Reds are in the win column: "Nothing is going well for the Pigeons … The Reds' first victory of the year should give them plenty of confidence."