Giants Load Up with Carter and Dart as NFL Draft Begins

The Giants nabbed the draft’s top pass rusher in Abdul Carter, and turned heads over their risking pick of quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Michael Cohen
Abdul Carter joins Commissioner Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Edge Rusher Abdul Carter of Penn State celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected third overall pick by the New York Giants during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The first round of the NFL Draft promised a lot of surprises, and it didn't disappoint, as the New York Giants nabbed two of the most talked-about players in this year's draft, all while the much-ballyhooed Shedeur Sanders went undrafted on Thursday.

The fireworks didn't start Thursday in Green Bay at the NFL Draft until the Cleveland Browns stunned everyone by trading the number 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which Jacksonville used to select two-way player Travis Hunter, who can play both receiver and cornerback.

Even with that shakeup, the Giants went undeterred. Give General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll credit; they stuck to their guns and selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at number 3.

Carter amassed 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss last season at Penn State. He is said to have a high motor, and the Giants could use help on a defensive front that recorded only 45 sacks as a team in 2024.

Later on, the G-Men moved back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart, threw for 4,700 yards, 29 touchdowns and six picks his senior year at Ole Miss. There was a lot of debate about whether he would be worthy of a day one selections, with critics calling Dart a system quarterback. But, his arm strength and size was hard to pass up in a draft without a true superstar under center.

Dart will likely sit to start the year, and will get to watch Russell Wilson and Jamies Winston to start the year.

It's a very full quarterback room, and there will be legit questions about the move considering both Daboll and Schoen are on the hot seat.

Don't be shocked at all if the Giants are sitting at 4-5 come November that Dart gets the starting nod in order for Big Blue's current brass to make a push to return in 2026.

