Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues Odds, Spread, and Totals

WINNIPEG, CANADA – APRIL 21: Oskar Sundqvist #70 of the St. Louis Blues checks Josh Morrissey #44 of the Winnipeg Jets in the third period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre on April 21, 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada. The Jets defeated the Blues 2-1. (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets will take their 2-0 series lead on the road as they try to claim an insurmountable lead against the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blues desperately need a win on their home ice to keep themselves within striking distance of an appearance in the second round.

Things have been running quite smoothly for the Jets so far. They captured Game 1 thanks to a furious comeback, while a clutch goal from Kyle Connor put things away in the third period of Game 2. A win tonight all but seals the series, especially since the Blues seem to be missing their offensive rhythm throughout the series, in part because of some excellent defensive efforts from Winnipeg. However, their goalkeeping faltered in Game 2 despite solid play from the rest of the defense, making that area one to watch in Game 3.

This matchup should feel like an elimination game for St. Louis. The Blues have been on their heels since they blew a lead in Game 1, as shown by a timid offensive performance throughout Game 2. The defense held a fantastic Jets attack to two goals, but even that effort was not enough to allow the offense to keep pace. Playing in front of their home fans with their back against the wall should allow St. Louis to come out with some fire in order to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

Spread

Jets -1.5 (+235)

Blues +1.5 (-267)

Moneyline

Jets -118

Blues +105

Totals

Over 5 (-130)

Under 5 (+125)

*The above data was collected on April 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Blues Betting Trends

The Jets went 39-43 ATS during the regular season.

The Jets are 2-3 ATS when playing the Blues throughout this regular season and postseason.

The under is 23-15-3 in Winnipeg's road games.

The Blues were a top-ten team in the NHL ATS, earning a 47-35 record.

The Blues were 23-18 ATS when playing at home.

The under went 22-17-2 in St. Louis's regular season home games.

Jets vs Blues Injury Reports

Winnipeg Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers, LW - Out.

Gabriel Vilardi, C - Day-to-Day.

St. Louis Blues

Dylan Holloway, C - Out.

Jets vs Blues Predictions and Picks

Neil Parker of Covers writes, "The Winnipeg Jets have held the St. Louis Blues to just four goals and 2.76 expected goals through the first two games of the series, and Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck wasn't even sharp in Game 1, with just 14 saves on 17 shots. I expect the Jets to lean on elite goaltending and timely scoring to take a 3-0 series lead Thursday."