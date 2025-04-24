Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Winnipeg Jets will take their 2-0 series lead on the road as they try to claim an insurmountable lead against the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blues desperately need a win on their home ice to keep themselves within striking distance of an appearance in the second round.
Things have been running quite smoothly for the Jets so far. They captured Game 1 thanks to a furious comeback, while a clutch goal from Kyle Connor put things away in the third period of Game 2. A win tonight all but seals the series, especially since the Blues seem to be missing their offensive rhythm throughout the series, in part because of some excellent defensive efforts from Winnipeg. However, their goalkeeping faltered in Game 2 despite solid play from the rest of the defense, making that area one to watch in Game 3.
This matchup should feel like an elimination game for St. Louis. The Blues have been on their heels since they blew a lead in Game 1, as shown by a timid offensive performance throughout Game 2. The defense held a fantastic Jets attack to two goals, but even that effort was not enough to allow the offense to keep pace. Playing in front of their home fans with their back against the wall should allow St. Louis to come out with some fire in order to keep their hopes of advancing alive.
Spread
- Jets -1.5 (+235)
- Blues +1.5 (-267)
Moneyline
- Jets -118
- Blues +105
Totals
- Over 5 (-130)
- Under 5 (+125)
*The above data was collected on April 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Jets vs Blues Betting Trends
- The Jets went 39-43 ATS during the regular season.
- The Jets are 2-3 ATS when playing the Blues throughout this regular season and postseason.
- The under is 23-15-3 in Winnipeg's road games.
- The Blues were a top-ten team in the NHL ATS, earning a 47-35 record.
- The Blues were 23-18 ATS when playing at home.
- The under went 22-17-2 in St. Louis's regular season home games.
Jets vs Blues Injury Reports
Winnipeg Jets
- Nikolaj Ehlers, LW - Out.
- Gabriel Vilardi, C - Day-to-Day.
St. Louis Blues
- Dylan Holloway, C - Out.
Jets vs Blues Predictions and Picks
Neil Parker of Covers writes, "The Winnipeg Jets have held the St. Louis Blues to just four goals and 2.76 expected goals through the first two games of the series, and Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck wasn't even sharp in Game 1, with just 14 saves on 17 shots. I expect the Jets to lean on elite goaltending and timely scoring to take a 3-0 series lead Thursday."
Despite losing their home-court advantage, the Jets should come out on top in this one. Winnipeg is 5-1 against the Blues in their last six meetings, earning victories even when they do not play particularly well, as Parker alluded to. The Jets should manage a better offensive showing than their last time out, while the defense regresses back to the mean to seal their fourth straight win over St. Louis in a row.