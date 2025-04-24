Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Odds, Spread, and Total

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 08: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the second half against Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at FedExForum on February 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The stage appears set for a series sweep of epic proportions. The #1 seeded OKC Thunder wasted no time covering a wide point spread in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against #8 seed Memphis, outscoring the Grizzlies 32-17 in the first quarter alone en route to a 118-99 victory.

OKC's buzz for a four-game sweep has run into a Grizzly, at least insofar as Las Vegas is concerned. The odds for tonight's Game 3 in Memphis, set for a late local tip-off at 9:30 p.m. EST and 8:30 p.m. Central Time, are tighter than Oklahoma City Thunder fans would've dreamed after Game 1 and Game 2.

If the OKC Thunder win by nine points, they'll cover the point spread in Memphis. That's following a record-setting Game 1 victory and an easy breeze in Game 2. FedEx Forum, where the Grizzlies were 26-15 this season, is not known as the most punishing road trip in basketball. What did the Thunder change since the series debut that's got NBA prognosticators forecasting a closer game tonight?

Spread

Grizzlies +10 (-110)

Thunder -10 (-110)

Moneyline

Grizzlies +358

Thunder -450

Total

OVER 227 (-115)

UNDER 227.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Trends

The OKC Thunder are 6-0 ATS in their last six games.

Oklahoma City is 6-0 ATS in its last six games against Memphis.

OKC has not lost to Memphis since December of 2022.

Memphis is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in all five of Memphis' last five games against OKC.

The total has gone OVER in five of Memphis' last six games at home.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Reports

Memphis Grizzlies

Small forward Gregory Jackson is day-to-day for personal reasons.

Oklahoma City Thunder

None

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Predictions and Picks

Without a major injury, the OKC Thunder may be seen by speculators as a very confident 2-0 series leader, so confident that the top seed will start to insert its bench earlier in games, content with a tight sweep or an easy five-game series win so long as the club stays healthy. OKC traded buckets with Memphis for three quarters once having taken another big lead at home in Game 2.

Rylan Stiles of OKC Thunder on SI points out that Oklahoma City can always turn to a more defensive game plan, listing the Thunder's best defenders instead of scorers for a change: "Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace … two more who will receive All-Defensive votes [Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] … it makes for a torturous experience for the opposition."