Jets Looking To Sign Former Patriots Linebacker Bentley Following $45M Sherwood Deal

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 06: Ja’Whaun Bentley #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

After signing Jamien Sherwood to a hefty three-year contract worth $45 million with $30 million guaranteed, the New York Jets want to add more muscle to their defense by bringing in Ja'Whaun Bentley.

A torn pectoral muscle cut Bentley's 2024 season to just two games after the Patriots released him in March. Before his injury, he showed his worth in 2023 with 114 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 16 starts.

The Jets need help at linebacker. While Sherwood and Quincy Williams hold down starting spots, Williams enters his last year under contract. His stats dropped off after making the All-Pro team in 2023.

Bentley brings solid experience to the table. In seven NFL seasons, he's started 68 of 83 games. His stats tell the story: 509 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two picks. He misses fewer tackles than most, with a 9.3% whiff rate beating the NFL's 9.5% average.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 250 pounds, Bentley earned strong marks from analysts. His run-stopping skills ranked eighth out of 182 linebackers in 2022 with an 83.8 grade. Last year's 67.7 score topped all current Jets linebackers except Sherwood.

The Jets' backup situation looks shaky. Their bench includes Jamin Davis, Chazz Surratt, Zaire Barnes, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Jackson Sirmon, and Jimmy Ciarlo, none with much NFL playing time.