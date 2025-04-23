Yankees vs Guardians Odds, Spread, and Total

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 22: Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 tosses the ball to shortstop Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 22, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees look to avoid being swept by the Cleveland Guardians.

The Yankees are 14-10 and sit atop the AL East Division. They're wrapping up a seven-game road trip and have gone 3-3 so far. Both losses in this series have been close, with a single big inning making the difference each time.

The Guardians are 14-9 and lead the AL Central Division. This is Game 3 of a 10 -game homestand for Cleveland, and it's off to a strong start. In this series, Guardians starting pitchers have gone deep into games, allowing just two runs. Steven Kwan has collected a pair of hits in both games and continues to excel in the leadoff spot.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+107)

Guardians +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Yankees -150

Guardians +140

Total

Over 8.5 (+100)

8.5 (+100) Under 8.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The total has gone under in six of NY Yankees' last nine games.

of NY Yankees' last nine games. NY Yankees are 6-3 SU in their last nine games.

NY Yankees are 12-6 SU in their last 18 games against Cleveland.

Cleveland is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone over in eight of Cleveland's last 12 games against NY Yankees.

Cleveland is 7-1 SU in its last eight games at home.

Yankees vs Guardians Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton, DH — 10-day IL.

Trent Grisham, CF — Paternity.

DJ LeMahieu, 3B — 10-day IL.

Alex Jackson, C — Day-to-day.

Brennen Davis, CF — Day-to-day.

Cleveland Guardians

Lane Thomas, CF — 10-day IL.

Jake Anchia, C — Day-to-day.

Chase DeLauter, RF — Day-to-day.

George Valera, RF — Day-to-day.

David Fry, 1B — 60-day IL.

Yankees vs Guardians Predictions and Picks

The Yankees are 6-4 in their last 10 games and 6-6 on the road. Offensively, New York ranks second in runs scored and on-base percentage, first in slugging percentage, and fourth in batting average. On the pitching side, they rank 14th in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. The Yankees will look to limit Cleveland's big innings and create one of their own.

Starting on the mound for New York is Carlos Rodon , who is 2-3 with a 4.34 ERA. So far this season, he has had more rough outings than strong ones, but the strikeouts have been there. He's coming off a six-inning shutout performance against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Guardians are 7-3 in their last 10 games and an impressive 7-1 at home. Offensively, Cleveland ranks 20th in runs scored and 14th in batting average, while their pitching staff ranks 18th in ERA. Steven Kwan leads the team in batting average. The Guardians have won five straight, showing the ability to win both high-scoring and low-scoring games. They've done a good job quieting the Yankees' bats and will look to keep the momentum going.

Luis Ortiz will get the start for Cleveland. He's 2-2 with a 5.48 ERA. Ortiz has pitched well in his last two outings, with his strikeout numbers trending upward. Walks have been an issue at times, but he's done well limiting hits and runs.

Best Bet: New York Moneyline