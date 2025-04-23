Rutgers’ Ace Bailey Declares for NBA Draft

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 29: Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights high fives fans as he leaves the court after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 29, 2025 in Evanston, Illinois.

Ace Bailey is heading to the NBA Draft.

The Freshman guard joins his fellow Rutgers Scarlet Knights teammate, Dylan Harper, in leaping to the next level. Both Harper and Bailey were expected to be top draft picks throughout the past college basketball season. Now they will take their steps toward doing so.

Bailey announced his intentions on Wednesday via a press release issued by the Rutgers Athletic department.

Harper was the first of the two freshman to declare, which he did back on March 31.



In a interview with ESPN, Bailey said:



"I want to thank everyone at Rutgers. The community for supporting us and traveling across the country to watch us. My teammates, coaches and support staff. The donors. The strength and conditioning coach, nutritionist, managers and also the security guards, Rob and Julio, for keeping us safe. Everyone pushed me to get better every day, to be the best version of myself. I am thankful for everything they did for me. I felt a lot of love from everyone.



"I loved being in college and playing college basketball. The student section, the chants, the blackout games, the wins and losses. All of it."