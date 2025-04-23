ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Rutgers’ Ace Bailey Declares for NBA Draft

Ace Bailey joins Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper in officially declaring for the NBA Draft.

Michael Cohen
Ace Bailey is leaving Rutgers for the NBA.

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 29: Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights high fives fans as he leaves the court after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 29, 2025 in Evanston, Illinois.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ace Bailey is heading to the NBA Draft.

The Freshman guard joins his fellow Rutgers Scarlet Knights teammate, Dylan Harper, in leaping to the next level. Both Harper and Bailey were expected to be top draft picks throughout the past college basketball season. Now they will take their steps toward doing so.

Bailey announced his intentions on Wednesday via a press release issued by the Rutgers Athletic department.

Harper was the first of the two freshman to declare, which he did back on March 31.

In a interview with ESPN, Bailey said:  


"I want to thank everyone at Rutgers. The community for supporting us and traveling across the country to watch us. My teammates, coaches and support staff. The donors. The strength and conditioning coach, nutritionist, managers and also the security guards, Rob and Julio, for keeping us safe. Everyone pushed me to get better every day, to be the best version of myself. I am thankful for everything they did for me. I felt a lot of love from everyone.
 
"I loved being in college and playing college basketball. The student section, the chants, the blackout games, the wins and losses. All of it."

Bailey was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was third-team All-Big Ten after averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He was named to the All-Metropolitan First Team on Wednesday along with Harper.

Ace BaileyCollege BasketballDylan HarperMen's BasketballRutgers
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
JoJo Lacey looks to drive through the lane.
Rutgers BasketballRutgers Ladies Dominate Army to Advance to NIT 16Michael Cohen
Dylan Harper dribbles past USC
Fox Sports Radio NJRutgers Rough Season Ends in Bitter Loss to USCMichael Cohen
Dylan Harper glides in for the bucket.
Fox Sports Radio NJHarper’s Heroics Guide Rutgers in OT ThrillerMichael Cohen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect