Knicks Legend Larry Johnson Sees 1999 Finals Potential in Current Team After Playoff Opener Win

In a thrilling Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, the New York Knicks outplayed the Detroit Pistons 123-112. The win showed off the strong bonds between players.

"As far as resemblance, I see the heart. This team got a lot of heart," said Larry Johnson to the Knicks on SI. Speaking of heart, Josh Hart is one of the hardest-working men in the game. Then, they love each other. When I say love each other, they don't mind playing with each other. You don't see any animosity. You don't see any selfishness."

The victory proved Johnson's point about team spirit. While star Mikal Bridges sat out most of the fourth quarter, backup guard Cameron Payne sparked an electric comeback run.

At a pre-game rally in Battery Park, Johnson drew parallels between today's squad and the 1999 group that shocked the NBA with a Finals run. That team defied odds as an eighth seed.

Last year, Miami matched this rare feat, becoming just the second No. 8 seed in league history to reach the championship round.

Critics questioned the team's direction after trading Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Yet the moves haven't hurt team spirit.

"We were the same way, of course," Johnson said. "Patrick Ewing was our franchise. Other than that, Patrick had no problem with letting anybody shine and anybody do their business."

Multiple players stepped up big in the win. Hart backed his teammates afterward, praising their grit in the comeback.

Johnson sees potential for a deep run. "If they keep that same mentality, that same attitude, they can go far," he said.