D.J. LeMahieu Takes First Steps Back to Yanks with Somerset

While the Yankees dropped their second straight to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, over in Bridgewater, New Jersey, infielder D.J. LeMahieu made huge progress on his return back to the big leagues.

LeMahieu, who is coming back from a left calf injury that put him on the injured back in March, is looking to mark his return to the big leagues rather soon. And what a start it was. LeMahieu went 3-for-3 with a homer and a pair of RBI.

"Felt good, physically today. It was good" LeMahieu told reporters afterwards. "It's frustrating I want to be out there and help (the Yankees at the Major League level), but there is a lot of season left, and I hopefully I can be part of it."

The three-time All-Star infielder is no stranger to Somerset. He played three games with the Patriots last season, batting .500 (2-for-4) with two runs scored, an RBI, and three walks.

He was later activated on May 28 of last season, and wound up hitting only .204 with a pair of homers, 26 RBI, and 19 runs scored in 67 games.

"I got about 15 to 20 at-bats in Tampa. Today was the first real test with a game, combining defense as well," LeMahieu added. "I felt I checked a lot of boxes today."

A four-time Gold Glove winner, LeMahieu expects to be in Somerset through the rest of the week.

LeMahieu is not the only Yankee on a rehab assignment in Somerset. Clayton Beeter is back with the Patriots as he makes his return from right shoulder impingement syndrome.

Beeter spent parts of the last three seasons with the Patriots. He made his Somerset debut in 2022 after the Yankees acquired him in a deal with the LA Dodgers. Beeter pitched to a 2.13 ERA in seven starts down in Double-A.

In 2023, he made 12 starts with Somerset, pitching to a 2.08 ERA, while posting a record of 6-2. Those efforts earned Beeter a call-up to Triple-A.