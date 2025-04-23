BYU Tackle Caleb Etienne Chats With Giants Following Impressive Pro Day

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 07: A helmet of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.

After a standout showing at BYU's Pro Day, offensive tackle Caleb Etienne connected with New York Giants staff through video. The team needs better pass protection for next season.

At the Frisco, Texas, workout, the massive 6-foot-7, 329-pound player showed off his skills. He clocked a quick 5.01 seconds in the 40-yard dash, jumped 30 inches high, finished the 3-cone drill in 7.94 seconds, and leaped 9 feet 6 inches forward.

"I did everything they wanted to see. Just like I envisioned," said Etienne to Athlon Sports.

The Giants' offensive line struggled badly, letting quarterbacks get hit 85 times in two years. Their unusually long video meeting with Etienne hints at strong interest in the young tackle.

His 86-inch reach and strong test scores stand out, making his absence from the NFL Combine even more striking. Few players match his mix of size and quickness.

"I think I turned around my career, rewrote the script," Etienne told reporters at his Pro Day workout.

The BYU football program keeps sending tackles to the NFL. Brady Christensen, Blake Freeland, and Kingsley Suamataia all made it. Now Etienne aims to keep the streak going as the next left tackle to go pro.