NFL Draft Expert Tells Jets To Stay Away From Penn State’s Warren at No. 7

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 27: Tyler Warren of Penn State speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A top NFL analyst warns the New York Jets against picking Penn State tight end Tyler Warren seventh overall. The team must choose between Warren and Missouri's offensive tackle Armand Membou as they try to fix key weaknesses.

"Penn State's Tyler Warren is a future weapon in the NFL if deployed properly. He can be used all over the formation," wrote Sobleski to Bleacher Report. "At the same time, he wasn't nearly as effective earlier in his career when used in a more traditional manner."

The selection would replace either Tyler Conklin or Tyron Smith. Yet Sobleski points out that Warren might not match what the team truly needs right now.

This draft class stands out for its strong tight end talent pool. The Jets could wait to pick up a quality tight end in later rounds while using their top pick on other crucial needs.

The team's offensive line shows clear signs of weakness. Membou brings proven skills at right tackle, a vital position for protecting the quarterback. Picking the Missouri standout at seven makes more sense than gambling on Warren.