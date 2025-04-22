Giants & Browns Willing to Move Down in Draft

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 07: A helmet of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns are reportedly fielding calls for the number 2 and 3 overall picks in Thursday's NFL Draft. It appears both teams are willing to move down in a draft where no great quarterback prospects appear to exist.

Ever since the 2024 season concluded and ownership agreed to give General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll another opportunity in 2025, the question has been who will be the Giants' starting quarterback come September.

Well, after a wild off-season, it appears it will be Russell Wilson, whom the Giants signed to a one-year $10.5 million deal just days after agreeing to a two-year deal with Jameis Winston.

Two veteran quarterbacks. Each player probably feels more worthy than the other to be the Giants' starting quarterback. What could go wrong?

Well, just because the Giants have both Wilson and Winston, it doesn't seem to preclude them from going after a college quarterback this week.

Sheduer Sanders has been linked on and off again with Big Blue. But, if the Giants do trade down for multiple picks, there is a good chance they would be giving up the number 3 overall pick to a team who will take Sanders.

Teams that could trade with either the Browns or Giants in order to pursue someone like Sanders include: Las Vegas Raiders; Pittsburgh Steelers; New Orleans Saints, or maybe a surprise team.

The Giants can then turn their attention to other, more pressing needs like offensive line; cornerback, or edge rusher. And there are plenty of good players to choose from at these positions of need.

Then there are rumors that the Giants could target Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart has a terrific arm, threw for over 4,700 yards last season for the Rebels out of the SEC. He is a player who is drawing a lot of attention, and the Giants figure to be in the mix.

If the Giants stay put at No. 3, perhaps a dynamic player like Colorado's Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is sitting there for the taking. Both Hunter and Carter are considered to be two of the best players in this draft, and either one would satisfy a need for the Giants.