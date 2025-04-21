New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Odds, Spread, and Totals

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 20: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs out a deep fly ball ruled foul in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 20, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will open their series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field tonight. It is an important matchup between two of the better teams in the American League and a potential preview of a playoff matchup far in the distance.

A bevy of injuries to the starting rotation forced to Yankees to look for reinforcements, a call that was answered by right-hander Clarke Schmidt. Thanks to his late start, Schmidt only has one 2025 start under his belt, a mediocre outing against the Kansas City Royals that saw Schmidt yield three runs over 5.2 innings of work. A Guardians lineup that has been up and down so far this season presents a nice opportunity for a rebound.

Unlike Schmidt, Cleveland's starter, Gavin Williams, has already notched four starts this season. The first three represented a solid body of work, but his last time out, Williams was shelled for five runs over nearly seven innings. A quality start would go a long way in restoring some confidence to the young righty, but that might be hard to come by against one of the most potent offensive lineups in the entire MLB.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+145)

Guardians +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline

Yankees -1215

Guardians +105

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-110)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees are an even 11-11 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 4-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The OVER is 9-3-1 in games following a New York victory.

The Guardians are 12-9 ATS this season.

The Guardians are 5-1 ATS when playing at Progressive Field.

The UNDER is 4-2 in Cleveland's home games.

Yankees vs Guardians Injury Reports

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Ben Rice, 1B - Day-to-Day.

Cleveland Guardians

Trevor Stephan, RP - Out.

Yankees vs Guardians Predictions and Pick

Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "Aaron Judge continues to be the hottest hitter in baseball; he is not just a power hitter, as he leads the MLB in batting average, batting .397 at the plate to go with his power stats. Jazz Chisholm has been providing power as well, with Goldschmidt staying hot at the plate. Cleveland is sending out Gavin Williams to start, he got lit up for five runs in his last start. The Yankees will grab a win here. Take the Yankees to win."