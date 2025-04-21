ContestsEvents
Mets Meet Phillies in Huge, Early Division Test

Seven months ago the New York Mets slayed the Philadelphia Phillies in four games of the National League Division Series. Now, the two arch rivals are set to meet again…

The Phillies Make a Pitching Change at Citi Field.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Manager Rob Thomson #59 joins members of the Philadelphia Phillies infield on the mound during a pitching change after Jose Alvarado #46 was removed in the seventh inning against the New York Mets during Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Seven months ago the New York Mets slayed the Philadelphia Phillies in four games of the National League Division Series. Now, the two arch rivals are set to meet again for the first time in 2025. And course there is a lot to play for.

Yes, the calendar reads April 21st, but when it comes to baseball's biggest and most important rivalries, the calendar doesn't matter as much as the result. That's why whenever the Yankees and Red Sox meet, or the Dodgers and Giants meet in the early parts of the schedule, the games feel like they are ready made for October.

That's because they are.

The games slow down; the strategy hits a crescendo, and every player in the ballpark is tense.

And beginning tonight, and for the next three days, Citi Field has a chance to have that October feel in the air when the Mets and Phillies renew acquaintances. The Mets are 15-7; the Phillies are 13-9.

Only two games separate the two in the NL East standings, and with the way things are looking right now, it figures to be these same two teams battling for division crown come September.

The Mets come into this series riding high off a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals; the first time since the fabled year of 1986 that the Amazin's had accomplished such a feat against the Redbirds.

Francisco Lindor hit .388 with a pair of homers and three RBI in the four-game set, raising his batting average over .270 for the first time this year.

Juan Soto, the subject of many frustrated fans for his own sluggish start, also broke out against St. Louis. Soto drove in five runs in the series, three of them coming on Sunday. He also had five hits in the four games.

So, all of a sudden, the team that was carried only by Pete Alonso is starting to click. The Mets hit .279 as a team this past weekend. The pitching staff continues to impress and overachieve, leading baseball with a 2.35 ERA.

But this week against the Phillies figures to be different. The same familiar crew led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and JT Realmuto can still rake with the best of them.

And while Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler have both gotten off to sluggish starts on the hill this year for the Phils, it's only a matter of time before both starting pitchers begin to figure things out. Wheeler. despite a 3.73 ERA has struck out 41 batters in 31.1 innings. Nola, meanwhile is still looking for win No. 1 this year.

The Mets are going to need their A-game this week to take two of three from the hated Phillies. And it won't get any easier after this series concludes. Including Philadelphia, the Mets will face seven teams (the Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox, Phillies, D-Backs, and Cubs), all of whom have high October aspirations in their own right.

So, how good are the 2025 New York Mets? We will begin to find out for sure beginning tonight.

