Jets GM Mougey Won’t Bite on Aaron Rodgers’ Claims

When asked about Aaron Rodgers’ comments to Pat McAfee, Jets General Manager Darren Mougey didn’t take the bait. Instead, the 39-year-old executive confidently passed over the question twice with a…

Aaron Glenn taps Darren Mougey on the shoulder.

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 27: New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey at the press conference announcing their hirings at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on January 27, 2025 in Florham Park, New Jersey.

(Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

When asked about Aaron Rodgers' comments to Pat McAfee, Jets General Manager Darren Mougey didn't take the bait.

Instead, the 39-year-old executive confidently passed over the question twice with a simple refrain: "I understand the question, but I am going to talk about the draft and current Jets players."

And with that, the Jets diffused the situation and officially turned the page. A new regime indeed.

Rodgers went scorched earth on the Jets, Head Coach Aaron Glenn, and Mougey for the way they handled his departure from the franchise, claiming he flew out to New Jersey on his own dime, only to be told within minutes that his services weren't needed.

 "I've flown across the country - and 20 seconds in and he goes, 'So do you wanna play football? And I'm like, 'yeah, I'm interested.'

"And he said “We’re going in a different direction at quarterback.'”

Rodgers later hinted that Glenn feared Rodgers would undermine him, and finally called the Jets a "debacle" before moving on to address the current team he's currently holding up: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ironically, when Rodgers was with the Jets, the team was criticized for having too many leaks. Rodgers, himself, even at the time of the bombshell Woody Johnson story from The Athletic, stated the Jets had to to a better job of keeping things in-house.

Well, that went out the window when Rodgers brought in all the dirty laundry on his meeting with Mougey and Glenn.

When that became clear, Jets fans and even some members of the media flocked to the defense of Glenn and Mougey for moving on.

Even Yahoo Sports NFL Insider Mike Fisher called Rodgers "a hypocrite" and "liar" for divulging a private conversation.

So the Jets move on. The draft is this week. As for Rodgers, well, he'll always be interesting; which Pittsburgh is kinda finding out about right now.

