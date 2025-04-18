New York Red Bulls vs D.C. United: Odds, Spread, and Total

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 01: Carlos Miguel Coronel #31 of New York Red Bulls in action during an MLS soccer match between the New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC on March 01, 2025 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

New York's first state congress was said to have shouted all at once, never being able to reach a floor vote. The New York Red Bulls' tactic against D.C. United has been to let their goals do the talking, and let referees sort out the final tally. Red Bulls are working on a streak of success against the nation's capital that includes an active eight-match unbeaten streak, the sort of form that's called "invincible" once it reaches 10+ games in a league or a rivalry across the pond.

Red Bulls will put that streak to the test this Saturday, when D.C. United visits Red Bull Arena for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. New York's hosts have begun the season 3-3-2, but the club has another streak going on friendly grounds. No away team has beaten the New York Red Bulls in any competition since the Columbus Crew triumphed 3-2 last October 19.

The sportsbook odds for Saturday's match illustrate New York's edge over visiting teams in general, and D.C. United specifically. Goal total odds, by contrast, reflect the icy Red Bulls attack from the last appearance, a 0-0 draw with Lions of Orlando City.

Spread

New York Red Bulls -0.5 (-115)

D.C. United +0.5 (-105)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls -115

D.C. United +300

Draw +280

Total

OVER 2.75 (-120)

UNDER 2.75 (+100)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs D.C. United Betting Trends

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in the last eight matches against D.C.

The total has gone OVER in all three of the last three head-to-head meetings.

The total has gone OVER in six of D.C. United's last ten matches.

New York Red Bulls vs D.C. United Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a knee injury.

Defender Kyle Duncan is questionable with a knee injury.

Midfielder Daniel Edelman is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Defender Raheem Edwards is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Cameron Harper is questionable with a knee injury.

Defender Marcelo Morales is questionable with a knee injury.

D.C. United

Midfielder Jackson Hopkins is out with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Gavin Turner is out with an illness.

New York Red Bulls vs D.C. United Predictions and Picks

When you look at injury reports, the cautious Vegas "total" on a totally disparate matchup makes sense. Red Bulls could make hay with a win streak while MLS contenders like Inter Miami and the L.A. Galaxy run in place due to thicker schedules. But no slate's thin enough when so many of the top 22 are injured.

You feel better when noticing how many footballers have gone from "out" to "questionable" in a short time. Red Bulls podcaster Mark Fishkin didn't mention injuries while boasting to The Mane Land: "RBNY has mostly played ... with Bundesliga vet Alexander Hack as one of the three centerbacks ... The wingbacks offer a ton of help defending."