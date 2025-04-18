New York City F.C. vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Maximiliano Moralez #10 of New York City FC takes the ball down the pitch in the first half of the Major League Soccer match against Minnesota United FC at Yankee Stadium on April 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Getty Images)

When two teams need victories, they've got to be glad to see each other. New York City F.C. will visit the New England Revolution for a match at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, each hoping to boost W/D/L records that have combined for only five wins so far.

Saturday's sportsbook favorite NYCFC looks impressive for a club that appears stuck around the .500 mark. New York City snapped a two-game skid with a 1-0 win over Philadelphia last weekend, but before that, the Pigeons also held powerful Columbus to a clean sheet. Pigeons forward Alonso Martinez ranks third in MLS with five goals and 13 shots-on-target this season.

Most critically, New York City F.C. has a win over New England on the books already. The Pigeons had the embarrassment of scoring an own-goal early in March 15's bout against the Revolution, but roared back with counter-play and goals in both halves to win 2-1. New England had better not pass the ball so aimlessly if a Saturday upset is in the cards, even at home in Foxboro.

Spread

New York City F.C. EV (+110)

New England RevolutionL EV (-130)

Moneyline

New York City F.C. +185

New England Revolution +140

Draw +250

Total

Over 2.5 (+102)

Under 2.5 (-122)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City F.C. vs New England Revolution Betting Trends

New York has gone 4-1-1 against New England in MLS competition.

New York City F.C. is 5-2-3 ATS in the last 10 matches.

Totals have gone under in nine of New England's last 11 matches in all events.

New York City F.C. vs New England Revolution Injury Reports

New York City F.C.

Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is out with a knee injury.

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

New England Revolution

Defender Andrew Farrell is out with a leg injury.

Forward Malcolm Fry is out with a leg injury.

Defender Wyatt Omsberg is out with a hamstring strain.

Forward Leo Campania is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Tomas Chancalay is questionable with a knee injury.

New York City F.C. vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks

New York City's devotion to defense this year was dished in a surprisingly mature chat between Pigeons home page contributors and Mitja Ilenič prior to Saturday night's fight with New England. "Now I go to help the team," Ilenič said of his veteran status. "In my first year, I go just to go," he added, meaning his forward runs weren't always drawn up by a coach.

Meanwhile, there's bluster out of Boston that's harder to swallow. New England's captains are chirping about how the Revolution's form has turned around, and yet there's little evidence of that in match reports. New England only produced one goal and three league points from the Revolution's most recent road trip to Cincinnati and Atlanta.