Mets’ Alonso Eyes Team USA Roster Spot for 2026 World Baseball Classic

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game Three of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Mets star Pete Alonso wants to play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He hasn't reached out to Team USA manager Mark DeRosa about joining yet.

"Pete Alonso said he has not spoken with manager Mark DeRosa about playing again for Team USA in the WBC next March, but he wants to suit up," reported Tim Healey to Sports Illustrated.

The competition for spots looks fierce. Both Bryce Harper of Philadelphia and Matt Olson of Atlanta could take first base. Aaron Judge got picked as captain for 2026, a big win for the Yankees star.

The numbers back up Alonso's case. His red-hot 2025 start puts him on top of the National League with a 1.136 OPS and 227 OPS+. Through 16 games, he's hitting .345 with four blasts and 19 RBI.

"I'm just really happy that I've started swinging the bat this way. It's really good, but I want to be able to continue that every single day and keep helping the team win," said Alonso.

Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez sees better pitch tracking as key. "It just means he's seeing the baseball. He's able to recognize the spin, the pitches that are going to be in the zone, out of the zone," Chavez told MLB.com.

Since 2019, only Judge's 238 homers top Alonso's 230. His last WBC showing in 2023 saw him get two hits in 14 tries across five games as Team USA took second place.

The left-handed bats of Harper and Olson could shake things up. Neither played in 2023: Olson skipped to prep for MLB, while Harper sat out recovering from surgery.