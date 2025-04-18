Devils Need Answers as Playoffs Begin

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 16: Mike Hardman #39 of the New Jersey Devils hits the ice during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center on April 16, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. The Red Wings defeated the Devils 5-2.

Can Devils fans get excited for this postseason run? Let's be honest, it has been a weird season for the Jersey Boys, who started off this 2024-25 season with high expectations after the hiring of Sheldon Keefe as Head Coach.

After a 24-11-3 start, things were looking up. But over time the Devils have underachieved, finishing 18-22-4 including dropping four of their last five games.

Unlike the Rangers, who never seemed to get off the mat this year, the Devils did just enough to make the playoffs. And they are heavy underdogs to the Carolina Hurricanes, who, despite a 47-30-5 season, lost seven of their last 10 down the stretch in their own right.

According to DraftKings, the Canes are -245 to win the series outright. And, the Devils' chances of winning the Stanley Cup are fifth fifth-worst of the 12 playoff contenders at +3000. Make of it as you will.

Injuries haven't helped. Losing Jack Hughes for the season to a shoulder injury in early March didn't help, as the offense started to spiral. Outside of Jesper Bratt (21 goals, 88 points) and Nico Hischier (35 goals), there wasn't much in the way of scoring for Jersey. Without Hughes in the final month and a half, New Jersey went a combined 9-11-1.

If the Devils have any advantage in this series it is the fact goalie Jacob Markstrom has been good. He's giving up 2.50 goals per game this year, and has won 26 games. He will certainly keep Jersey in the series, and it will be a fascinating battle between he and Carolina netminder Pytor Kochetkov all series.

It won't be easy. Carolina features four players with 20 or more goals this year, led by Seth Jarvis (32 goals) and Sebastian Aho (29 goals, 45 assists).

The Devs need their A-game, or it will be their shortest run to the playoffs since 2017-18 when they got knocked out by Tampa in the first round.