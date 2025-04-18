Cardinals vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 17: Francisco Lindor #12, Tyrone Taylor #15, and Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets celebrate during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on April 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Mets (12–7) hope to keep their momentum going tonight as they host the Cardinals (9–10) for the second game of a four-game series at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

New York took the opener yesterday with a 4–1 victory, backed by six strong innings from Griffin Canning and a two-run homer by Mark Vientos.

Left-hander David Peterson (1–1, 2.70 ERA) will start for the Mets and has struck out 17 batters over 16.2 innings this season. St. Louis counters with right-hander Miles Mikolas (0–2, 9.00 ERA), who has allowed 24 hits in 22 innings over four starts.

Offensively, Pete Alonso leads the Mets with six home runs and 19 RBIs, while Juan Soto is batting .305 with three homers. The Cardinals are paced by Brendan Donovan, who has a .380 average — good for third in the majors — with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Spread

Cardinals +1.5 (-150)

Mets -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Cardinals +150

Mets -165

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends

Both teams are 5-5-0 against the spread over their past 10 games.

Cardinals are 1-5 in their road games against the spread.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3.

The Mets went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

The Cardinals' games have gone OVER the total in 10 of their 18 chances.

The totals have gone OVER in just one of Mets' last five games.

Cardinals vs. Mets Injury Reports

Cardinals

Masyn Winn, SS - 10 Day IL (back)

Ivan Herrera, C -10 Day IL (knee)

Zack Thompson, RP - 60 Day IL (lat)

Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C - 10 Day IL (hand)

Frankie Montas, SP - 15 Day IL (lat)

Jose Siri, CF - 10 Day IL (tibia)

Jeff McNeil, 2B - 10 Day IL (oblique)

Paul Blackburn, SP - 15 Day IL (knee)

Sean Manaea, SP - 15 Day IL (oblique)

Cardinals vs. Mets Predictions and Picks

"Miles Mikolas has been getting hit hard all year long .... While he has not given up a home run, [he] is averaging nearly two base runners per inning .... Meanwhile, David Peterson is pitching well this year. Only one member of the Cardinals has faced Peterson before, and that is Willson Contreras. Contreras is 1-8 with three strikeouts against Peterson. The Cardinals are hitting better than the Mets this year, but with Miklolas on the mound, expect the Mets to be able to score plenty and take the win in this one." — Bryan Logan, ClutchPoints

"New York has won nine of the last 13, and the Mets have won six of the last seven played at home. St Louis starter Miles Mikolas has struggled in each of the last two outings, allowing 11 runs across 7.2 innings, with St Louis losing both. New York starter David Peterson has had three solid outings, allowing five runs across 16.2 innings, with New York winning two of the three. Final Score Prediction: New York Mets win 6-2." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays