Aaron Rodgers goes Scorched Earth on Aaron Glenn & Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 05: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers scorched earth on his former employer, directly targeting new Head Coach Aaron Glenn during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday afternoon.

Rodgers, who was released by the Jets at the start of free agency in early March, still has not signed with a new team as he continues to consider his future.

The Giants smartly passed on Rodgers, opting to go with veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The Vikings, the team many believed Rodgers preferred, said 'thanks, but no thanks!' And the Steelers are still waiting for Rodgers to make a decision. (More on that in a moment!)

But it was Rodgers' comments on the Jets that raised eyebrows on Thursday.

Rodgers claimed that Glenn didn't show "ample respect" to him, making him fly across the country on "his own dime" for a meeting that lasted only 15 to 20 minutes.

“I think we are going to have this long conversation. I’ve flown across the country, and 20 seconds in he goes and he leans to the edge of his seat and says, ‘So, you want to play football?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m interested.’ And he was like, ‘We’re going in a different direction at quarterback.’

Perhaps the strongest remarks by Rodgers came when he claimed that Glenn hinted he was concerned Rodgers would try to undermine him.

"He said I don't want to be in front of the room saying something and have guys looking back at you. I asked What does that mean? Are you assuming I would be in the back of the room undermining what you are saying? You don't me. And he said, 'You don't know me!' I said 'Exactly! which is why I flew across the country to have a face-to-face meeting with you about the Jets and the future of the team.

“There was no me pleading, ‘Please have me on the team.’ I don’t want to be a part of that. It was already a debacle in some cases. That whole situation was crazy. That was a little rogue by the head coach.”

As Rodgers ranted, Jets fans quickly ran to the defense of Glenn and the Jets front office.

Even members of the New York media stood in support of Glenn and the Jets for taking a hardline stance on Rodgers who, as previously mentioned, still hasn't decided on his own future.

The facts are that in two years, Rodgers produced only five wins as a Jets quarterback. The team severely underperformed. Some of it was Rodgers' own doing, some of it wasn't, like Woody Johnson's decision to blow the coaching staff up five games into the 2024 season.

Yet it was Rodgers who wanted to come to New York to play for the Jets. It was Rodgers who requested that the Jets' previous regime bring in a lot of 'his' guys from Nathaniel Hackett to Allen Lazard and Devante Adams. It didn't work out.

What Rodgers isn't used to, or doesn't really like, is when someone stands firm against him. That's what led to his departure from Green Bay and what ultimately led to his departure in New York.

As for his next destination, Rodgers remains noncommittal about joining the Steelers, hinting that retirement is always a possibility.

There have been reports that even the Steelers have grown tired of Rodgers' act, and are considering moving on. There is even speculation that Pittsburgh could trade up in next week's draft with an eye toward Shedeur Sanders.