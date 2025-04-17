Devils Cap Off Season With Jersey-Themed Fan Celebration

The New Jersey Devils put together a state-wide celebration at their final home game against Detroit on April 16. 'Made in Jersey Night' at Prudential Center featured local talent, state-made products, and special fan experiences.

Local brand Jetty designed special jerseys inspired by the shore. Fans can get their hands on these one-of-a-kind designs through an online auction running April 16-23. This follows the Devils' ongoing partnerships with local artists supporting community projects.

Garden State rock favorites Big Bang Baby rocked out on the main concourse. Their performances, set for pre-game and during breaks, were part of the Devils' effort to highlight local musical talent.

Things kicked off at 4:30 p.m. with activities hosted by RWJBarnabas Health, including special locker room photo opportunities. While DJ Cole Pardi spun tunes, Premio Sausage and Shore Good Eats dished out local favorites.

Special displays celebrated Martin Brodeur's amazing 691 NHL victories. The legendary goalie earned 380 of those wins protecting the Devils' net.

Early arrivals got lucky: the first 9,000 fans at the 7:30 p.m. game took home Jacob Markstrom bobbleheads. GEICO added to the excitement with special commemorative tickets.

New Jersey-made shirts and hoodies packed the team store. Throughout the evening, United Airlines and New Jersey Lottery handed out prizes to lucky fans.

Three fans faced off in the Halmar Shooting Challenge during the first intermission. The winner took home a Devils Slingshot signed by current players.