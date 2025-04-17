Cardinals vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

JUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 24: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts at the plate against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning of a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium on February 24, 2025 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The New York Mets (11–7), looking to erase the bad memories of last night's 10-inning loss, return home to Citi Field to open a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals (9–9). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The Mets dropped two of three against the Minnesota Twins, falling 4–3 despite RBI doubles from Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker. Scheduled starter Griffin Canning was scratched because of illness, leaving the bullpen to piece together the game on short notice.

The Cardinals won their series against the Astros, pulling off the 4-1 victory yesterday behind Lars Noortbaar's three-run home run in the fifth inning.

The Mets expect Canning (1-1, 4.20 ERA) to take the mound tonight, this time to face Andre Pallante (2–0, 2.20 ERA) for the Cardinals. Pallante has been effective in his first three starts, allowing just four earned runs over 16.1 innings.

Spread

Cardinals +1.5 (-180)

Mets -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Cardinals +125

Mets -133

Total

OVER 7.5 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-128)

*The above data was collected on April 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends

Both teams are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Mets are 4-1 straight up in their last five games against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Mets went 5-3 across the eight games in which they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Cardinals' last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Mets' last five games.

Cardinals vs. Mets Injury Reports

Cardinals

Ivan Herrera, C - 10 Day IL (knee)

Masyn Winn, SS - 10 Day IL (back)

Zack Thompson, RP - 60 Day IL (lat)

Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C - 10 Day IL (hand)

Jeff McNeil, 2B - 10 Day IL (oblique)

Jose Siri, CF - Out (tibia)

Paul Blackburn, SP - 15 Day IL (knee)

Cardinals vs. Mets Predictions and Picks

"New York comes into this series trying to bounce back after a disappointing result in Minnesota, but they are 5-1 at home. St. Louis was able to take two out of three against Houston in their last series, but they are just 1-5 on the road. The Cardinals have one of the highest scoring lineups in the MLB so far this year and they are starting Pallante, who has allowed four earned runs over 16.1 innings of work. The Mets are the better team here, but I don't trust Canning on the mound. Take St. Louis to win." — Dave Racey, PickDawgz

"The Mets' scheduled starter to open the series against the Cardinals is left-hander David Peterson, who pitched six innings twice this season. The Mets' bullpen remains the third-best this season. Andre Pallante is the Cardinals' starter and has allowed home runs in his first two starts but not in his third. In 2024, Pallante faced the Mets once in a game the Cards lost 0-6, and he allowed 5 earned runs. Our prediction for Mets vs Cardinals is: Mets ML." — Carlos Zabala, SportyTrader