Why It’s Time to Ban the ‘Tush Push’, an Op-Ed

The tush push ban has been tabled for now, but that does not mean the discussion about the unstoppable play will stop.

I think that the tush push should 100 percent be banned, even though I am never usually an advocate for banning a play or scheme when a team figures out how to succeed or stop their opponent almost every time successfully.

This reminds me a lot of the shift in baseball and the controversy that was around the use of that play.

The bigger issue here is injuries, and when other teams eventually figure this play out and it's not just the Eagles, you are going to see very boring play calling and little suspense on almost every 4th and short. I can see it overtaking the league and causing major issues not only for teams but fan bases as well.

When it comes to basically just lining up and pushing a player over the line to gain, that's when it might become problematic, mainly because it is almost unstoppable.

There are even major injury concerns throughout the league when it comes to this play.

The tush push is based on leverage, and usually the lower man wins, but that also might lead to many more head and neck injuries, something football has had an issue with for years and is trying to eliminate.

Banning a once-illegal play is the way the NFL has to move on this. Act fast before more controversy develops and it leaves the league in an even worse spot.

