Shedeur Sanders’ Best Fit

The talk about Shedeur Sanders has been the only thing NFL fans have heard in regard to the upcoming draft. With the draft in just 8 days, and there being so much uncertainty about how high or low Sanders may go, we will break down Sanders' best fit based on the rumors we are from around the league.

New York Giants: The Giants currently hold the number 3 and 34th picks in the first two rounds, and many expect them to take a QB in this draft. Two months ago, it was almost a sure-fire thing that Sanders would be a top-three pick, but after what has been a long off-season, Sanders' draft stock has certainly fallen. The Giants have been heavily invested in Sanders since the beginning of the college football season. Now the question is, will the Giants take Sanders with the 3rd pick, the 34th pick, or potentially trade back into round one and jump a few more teams we will discuss below.

The fit in New York certainly wouldn't be the worst one in the world as the Giants have Malik Naber,s one of the league's best young receivers. The Sanders Nabers connection could certainly be something the Giants build around for the next several years.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Pittsburgh Steelers are probably the best landing spot for Sanders, and they are quite frankly the safest. If Sanders winds up falling to 21 or the Steelers trade up to grab him ahead of 21 that could almost guarantee him to be a winning quarterback because the Steelers do not have losing seasons. The Steelers also have a great wide receiver situation currently, as they have DK Metcalf and, as of now, George Pickens, two of the league's better receivers. They also have a young offensive line that is set to improve this year and are expected to take a running back in the upcoming draft in what has been widely regarded as a great draft class for RBs.