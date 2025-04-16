ContestsEvents
Royals vs. Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

Laura Bernheim
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout after he grounded out against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will aim for a series sweep tonight as they host the Royals in the finale of a three-game set at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

New York (10–7) took the first two games, a 4–1 win in Monday's opener followed by a 4-2 victory last night. Kansas City (8–10) has now dropped three of its last four.

Clarke Schmidt is expected to make his season debut for the Yankees after recovering from a shoulder injury. The right-hander posted a 3.64 ERA over 32 starts last season.

The Royals send Kris Bubic to the mound. The lefty been sharp in his return from Tommy John surgery, allowing just two earned runs over 18.2 innings this season.

Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. continue to lead their respective offenses. Judge, the reigning AL MVP, has homered in two of his last four games. Witt, last year's MVP runner-up, is batting .312 with four home runs and 12 RBIs.

Spread

  • Royals +1.5 (-145)
  • Yankees -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

  • Royals +133
  • Yankees -145

Total

  • OVER 8 (-110)
  • UNDER 8 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Royals have won two of the eight contests when they have been named underdogs this year.
  • The Yankees have won nine of the 14 times they've been favored this season.
  • The Royals have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread over their last 10 games.
  • The Yankees' record against the spread is 4-6-0 over their past 10 games.
  • The totals have gone OVER in two of the Royals' last five games.
  • The totals have gone OVER in seven of the Yankees' last 10 games at home.

Royals vs. Yankees Injury Reports

Royals

  • Mark Canha, 1B - 10 Day IL (hip)
  • Hunter Harvey, RP - 15 Day IL (shoulder)
  • Dairon Blanco, LF - 10 Day IL (Achilles)

Yankees

  • Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 10 Day IL (elbow)
  • Marcus Stroman, SP - 15 Day IL (knee)
  • Scott Effross, RP - 15 Daay IL (hamstring)

Royals vs. Yankees Predictions and Picks

"The Kansas City Royals show value as an underdog. Kris Bubic has been a quality starting arm for the Royals. Watch for the Royals bats to get to work against Clarke Schmidt. Take a shot with the barking dog. Final Score Prediction, Kansas City Royals win 5-3." — Thomas Pemberton, Picks and Parlays

"Schmidt will be making his first start of the 2025 campaign on Wednesday night. He'll be opposed by Bubic, who has pitched like an ace thus far this season. Bubic has an ERA and WHIP under 1.00 while striking out 21 batters in 18.2 innings of work. The lefty will thrive at Yankee Stadium, slowing down the power of the Yankees' lefty batters. Schmidt will have to contend with a Royals team that has yet to explode this season, but could have a big night against Schmidt in his first performance of the season. Bubic will pitch the Royals to a series finale win on Wednesday night." — Mark Ruelle, Winners and Whiners

"Judge's home run production has been down compared to last year, but he had a good series against the Royals, going 4-for-7 in the first two games. It was a busy week for him, as Soto said he needs a bat like Judge's hitting ahead of him for the Mets, where he was also chosen as the captain of Team USA for the upcoming WBC. Bubic, the Royals' starter, allowed two home runs in each of his two previous starts against the Yankees. Our prediction for Yankees vs Royals is: Yankees -1." — Carlos Zabala, SportyTrader

Kansas City RoyalsNew York Yankees
Laura BernheimWriter
