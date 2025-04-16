New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 14: Vladimir Tarasenko #11 of the Detroit Red Wings scores a third period empty net goal while playing the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena on April 14, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NHL skaters have figured out how to play meaningless games at the end of a season. Teams are playing fast, loose, high-scoring hockey, with just enough fights and goal-mouth scraps to remind viewers what sport they're watching. It keeps players healthy due to a lack of desperation shot blocking, and it entertains the blue-collar fans who often find cheaper tickets on clinched teams' games. Clubs are pretending they're in their own "4 Nations Faceoff" exhibition, leading to outcomes like Detroit's 5-4 win over Tampa.

Will the Devils get in on the fun with a fast-paced finale at Prudential Center? As the Devils get set to play the Red Wings in what's both the final regular-season game for each team and a home-ice closer for New Jersey, it's hard to see how the east coast host could do much worse by trying a few rock 'em, sock 'em tactics against Detroit in a final tune-up for the postseason.

New Jersey has limped to the finish line, losing to teams like the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins in recent games, and needing OT to take revenge on the Boston Bruins. It's led to the indignity of Vegas odds that don't favor Jersey over a "golf" team.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-225)

Red Wings -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline

Devils +116

Red Wings -130

Total

OVER 5.5 (-115)

UNDER 5.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on April 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings Betting Trends

Detroit is 4-2 in the last 6 games.

The Detroit Red Wings are 2-5 in their last seven games against New Jersey.

Detroit is 2-10 in its last 12 games on the road.

New Jersey is 2-6 in its last eight games at home.

New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Left winger Ondrej Palat is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Detroit Red Wings

Right winger Elmer Soderblom is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings Predictions and Picks

The Detroit Red Wings may have talented young skaters to call on, but the 2024-25 regular season is getting old. The main hold-up for New Jersey picks in the season's home capper is that since the Devils already know they're going to face the Carolina Hurricanes in a playoff series, there's no time for preparing for the Red Wings in the normal flow of a schedule.

Meanwhile, the Devils will be down a forward on the checking line. "Paul Cotter has been suspended (two games) for his illegal check to the head that injured New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech," ESPN's NHL wire reported on Tuesday. "Cotter, who had no prior history of supplemental discipline, will forfeit $8,073 in salary but not miss any of the first playoff round."