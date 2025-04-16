ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mets vs Twins Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Mets look to bounce back after a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. New York is 11-6 and sits atop the NL East Division. The Mets are…

Michael Garaventa
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 15: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his double against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Target Field on April 15, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The Twins defeated the Mets 6-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 15: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his double against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Target Field on April 15, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The Twins defeated the Mets 6-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The New York Mets look to bounce back after a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

New York is 11-6 and sits atop the NL East Division. The Mets are wrapping up a six-game road trip, during which they've gone 3-2. Some games have featured explosive offense, while others were defined by strong pitching. In two of their last three games, New York's pitching staff has allowed one run or fewer.

Minnesota is 6-12 and fourth in the AL Central Division. The Twins are also finishing a six-game homestand, where they've gone 2-3. While the offense has shown up, the pitching could be more consistent. They won Game 2 of this series thanks to steady offense and contributions throughout the lineup.

Spread

  • Mets +1.5 (-200)
  • Twins -1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

  • Mets +109
  • Twins -117

Total

  • OVER 8 (-112)
  • UNDER 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Twins Betting Trends

  • The total has gone UNDER in 8 of NY Mets' last 11 games.
  • NY Mets are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games.
  • NY Mets are 14-5 SU in their last 19 games against Minnesota.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Minnesota's last 9 games.
  • Minnesota is 6-14 SU in their last 20 games.
  • Minnesota is 3-9 SU in their last 12 games at home.

Mets vs Twins Injury Reports

New York Mets

  • Jeff McNeil, 2B - 10-day-IL
  • Ronny Mauricio, SS - 10-day-IL
  • Jose Siri, CF - Out
  • Francisco Alvarez, C - 10-day-IL
  • Jared Young, 1B - Day-to-day
  • Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day
  • Drew Gilbert, CF - Day-to-day
  • JT Schwartz, 1B - Day-to-day
  • Yovanny Rodriguez, C - Day-to-day
  • Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day
  • Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day-IL

Minnesota Twins

  • Carlos Correa, SS - Day-to-day
  • Matt Wallner, RF - Day-to-day
  • Jose Miranda, 3B - Day-to-day
  • Royce Lewis, 3B - 10-day IL
  • Christian Vazquez, C - Day-to-day
  • Austin Martin, CF - Day-to-day
  • Walker Jenkins, CF - Day-to-day
  • Aaron Sabato, 1B - Day-to-day
  • Jose Salas, 2B - Day-to-day
  • Will Holland, CF - Day-to-day
  • Payton Eeles, 2B - Day-to-day

Mets vs Twins Predictions and Picks

The Mets battle the Twins in this interleague matchup. New York is 7-3 in its last ten games and 6-5 on the road. Their offense ranks average to below average in most league categories, but they lead the league with a 2.22 ERA. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .356 batting average, five home runs, and 20 RBIs.

New York's starter is TBD.

Minnesota is 3-7 in its last ten games and 3-5 at home. Their offense ranks near the bottom in runs, batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage. Ty France leads the team with a .270 batting average. The pitching staff ranks in the middle of the pack.

The Twins' starting pitcher for Game 3 is David Festa. He is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA. His only start of the season came against the Detroit Tigers, where he pitched 4.2 innings, allowed three hits, one unearned run, one walk, and struck out four.

Best Bet: New York Moneyline

The theme of this series has been offense in the middle to late innings. The Mets' offense is slightly better, and their pitching is the best in the big leagues. Pete Alonso and Juan Soto have been excellent run producers in this series. New York will be ready to win the rubber match and finish the road trip with a winning record.

Minnesota TwinsNew York Mets
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 14: Luisangel Acuña #2 of the New York Mets reaches first base on a throwing error by Jorge Alcala #66 of the Minnesota Twins (not pictured) as Ty France #13 is unable to field the ball in the seventh inning at Target Field on April 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Mets defeated the Twins 5-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
MLBMets vs. Twins Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 14, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
MLBKansas City Royals vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Brett Baty #7 of the New York Mets dives into third base with an RBI triple scoring Luis Torrens #13 against the Atheltics in the top of the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park on April 13, 2025 in Sacramento, California. The Mets won the game 8-0. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
MLBMets vs Twins Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect