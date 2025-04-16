Mets vs Twins Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Mets look to bounce back after a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
New York is 11-6 and sits atop the NL East Division. The Mets are wrapping up a six-game road trip, during which they've gone 3-2. Some games have featured explosive offense, while others were defined by strong pitching. In two of their last three games, New York's pitching staff has allowed one run or fewer.
Minnesota is 6-12 and fourth in the AL Central Division. The Twins are also finishing a six-game homestand, where they've gone 2-3. While the offense has shown up, the pitching could be more consistent. They won Game 2 of this series thanks to steady offense and contributions throughout the lineup.
Spread
- Mets +1.5 (-200)
- Twins -1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Mets +109
- Twins -117
Total
- OVER 8 (-112)
- UNDER 8.5 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Mets vs Twins Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in 8 of NY Mets' last 11 games.
- NY Mets are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games.
- NY Mets are 14-5 SU in their last 19 games against Minnesota.
- The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Minnesota's last 9 games.
- Minnesota is 6-14 SU in their last 20 games.
- Minnesota is 3-9 SU in their last 12 games at home.
Mets vs Twins Injury Reports
New York Mets
- Jeff McNeil, 2B - 10-day-IL
- Ronny Mauricio, SS - 10-day-IL
- Jose Siri, CF - Out
- Francisco Alvarez, C - 10-day-IL
- Jared Young, 1B - Day-to-day
- Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day
- Drew Gilbert, CF - Day-to-day
- JT Schwartz, 1B - Day-to-day
- Yovanny Rodriguez, C - Day-to-day
- Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day
- Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day-IL
Minnesota Twins
- Carlos Correa, SS - Day-to-day
- Matt Wallner, RF - Day-to-day
- Jose Miranda, 3B - Day-to-day
- Royce Lewis, 3B - 10-day IL
- Christian Vazquez, C - Day-to-day
- Austin Martin, CF - Day-to-day
- Walker Jenkins, CF - Day-to-day
- Aaron Sabato, 1B - Day-to-day
- Jose Salas, 2B - Day-to-day
- Will Holland, CF - Day-to-day
- Payton Eeles, 2B - Day-to-day
Mets vs Twins Predictions and Picks
The Mets battle the Twins in this interleague matchup. New York is 7-3 in its last ten games and 6-5 on the road. Their offense ranks average to below average in most league categories, but they lead the league with a 2.22 ERA. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .356 batting average, five home runs, and 20 RBIs.
New York's starter is TBD.
Minnesota is 3-7 in its last ten games and 3-5 at home. Their offense ranks near the bottom in runs, batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage. Ty France leads the team with a .270 batting average. The pitching staff ranks in the middle of the pack.
The Twins' starting pitcher for Game 3 is David Festa. He is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA. His only start of the season came against the Detroit Tigers, where he pitched 4.2 innings, allowed three hits, one unearned run, one walk, and struck out four.
Best Bet: New York Moneyline
The theme of this series has been offense in the middle to late innings. The Mets' offense is slightly better, and their pitching is the best in the big leagues. Pete Alonso and Juan Soto have been excellent run producers in this series. New York will be ready to win the rubber match and finish the road trip with a winning record.