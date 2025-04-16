Mets vs Twins Odds, Spread, and Total

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 15: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his double against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Target Field on April 15, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The Twins defeated the Mets 6-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The New York Mets look to bounce back after a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

New York is 11-6 and sits atop the NL East Division. The Mets are wrapping up a six-game road trip, during which they've gone 3-2. Some games have featured explosive offense, while others were defined by strong pitching. In two of their last three games, New York's pitching staff has allowed one run or fewer.

Minnesota is 6-12 and fourth in the AL Central Division. The Twins are also finishing a six-game homestand, where they've gone 2-3. While the offense has shown up, the pitching could be more consistent. They won Game 2 of this series thanks to steady offense and contributions throughout the lineup.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-200)

Twins -1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Mets +109

Twins -117

Total

OVER 8 (-112)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Twins Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of NY Mets' last 11 games.

NY Mets are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games.

NY Mets are 14-5 SU in their last 19 games against Minnesota.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Minnesota's last 9 games.

Minnesota is 6-14 SU in their last 20 games.

Minnesota is 3-9 SU in their last 12 games at home.

Mets vs Twins Injury Reports

New York Mets

Jeff McNeil, 2B - 10-day-IL

Ronny Mauricio, SS - 10-day-IL

Jose Siri, CF - Out

Francisco Alvarez, C - 10-day-IL

Jared Young, 1B - Day-to-day

Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day

Drew Gilbert, CF - Day-to-day

JT Schwartz, 1B - Day-to-day

Yovanny Rodriguez, C - Day-to-day

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day-IL

Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa, SS - Day-to-day

Matt Wallner, RF - Day-to-day

Jose Miranda, 3B - Day-to-day

Royce Lewis, 3B - 10-day IL

Christian Vazquez, C - Day-to-day

Austin Martin, CF - Day-to-day

Walker Jenkins, CF - Day-to-day

Aaron Sabato, 1B - Day-to-day

Jose Salas, 2B - Day-to-day

Will Holland, CF - Day-to-day

Payton Eeles, 2B - Day-to-day

Mets vs Twins Predictions and Picks

The Mets battle the Twins in this interleague matchup. New York is 7-3 in its last ten games and 6-5 on the road. Their offense ranks average to below average in most league categories, but they lead the league with a 2.22 ERA. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .356 batting average, five home runs, and 20 RBIs.

New York's starter is TBD.

Minnesota is 3-7 in its last ten games and 3-5 at home. Their offense ranks near the bottom in runs, batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage. Ty France leads the team with a .270 batting average. The pitching staff ranks in the middle of the pack.

The Twins' starting pitcher for Game 3 is David Festa. He is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA. His only start of the season came against the Detroit Tigers, where he pitched 4.2 innings, allowed three hits, one unearned run, one walk, and struck out four.

Best Bet: New York Moneyline