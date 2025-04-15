NFL Draft Stats Show Undrafted Kickers Perform Better Than Drafted Ones

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 26: A field goal off the foot of kicker Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos flies through the uprights in the second quarter of a Preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 26, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

In an unexpected twist in NFL kicking statistics, players who were undrafted outshine their drafted counterparts. These overlooked specialists hit 84.6% of field goals, while draft picks managed 84.1% over five years.

The Jets struggled mightily with kicks in 2024. At 30th in the league, they hit just 71.4% of field goals and 90.3% of extra points. Greg Zuerlein stumbled, while Anders Carlson missed two field goals under 50 yards and botched a pair of extra points in a five-game stretch.

The NFL's sharpest boots in 2024 mostly came from the undrafted pool. Brandon McManus struck true at 95.2%. Chase McLaughlin and Matthew Wright both nailed 93.8%, while Chris Boswell kicked at 93.2%. Nick Folk stood alone among drafted players in the top ranks, hitting an impressive 95.5%.

The numbers paint a grim picture for drafted specialists. In the past decade, 18 picked kickers fell short of current standards. Their combined stats, 82.1% on field goals and 94.6% on extra points, trail behind 2024's marks of 84% and 95.8%.

Of these 18 picks, just eight topped 2024's 84% standard. A mere three surpassed 2023's bar of 85.9%.

The 2025 draft class shows promise. Miami's Andres Borregales struck gold with 94.7% accuracy in 2024. Pittsburgh's Ben Sauls connected on 87.5% of tries, while Florida State's Ryan Fitzgerald stayed perfect across 13 attempts.