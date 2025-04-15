New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

ELMONT, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New York Islanders shakes hands with Alex Ovechkin #8 following his record-breaking 895th career goal against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on April 06, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Welcome to the NHL exhibition season ... in April! Washington and its iconic sniper, Alex Ovechkin, have been the toast of hockey fans this spring, while the New York Islanders have run out of hope in the Wild Card race. By contrast, the sportsbook lines on Capitals-at-Islanders are so tight it's as if Las Vegas doesn't want to be driven crazy over such a loose matchup as the clinched Caps versus the eliminated Isles.

We'll find out how both clubs are feeling when tonight's game faces off at 7:30 p.m. EST. It's the Islanders' home ice closer at UBS Arena, putting the Isles in similar straits as the Boston Bruins going into tonight's finale in Massachusetts. Both teams have boosted sportsbook action because of the emotional dates.

The game's Las Vegas surprise is that the UNDER total goals bet proved more popular than OVER picks as of the night before the Capitals' visit to NYC. If the faceoff is supposed to be a loose one between two carefree teams, why is a standard goal-total line drawing so many speculators to it?

Spread

Islanders -1.5 (+235)

Capitals +1.5 (-275)

Moneyline

Islanders -110

Capitals -102

Total

OVER 6 (-101)

UNDER 6 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in seven of Washington's last nine games.

Washington is 3-7 in the last 10 games.

Washington is 1-5 in its last six games on the road.

The Capitals are 12-6 in their last 18 road games at the New York Islanders.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of the New York Islanders' last 15 games.

The Islanders are 3-9 in their last 12 games.

The New York Islanders are 2-5 in their last seven games at home.

The Islanders are 6-12 in their last 18 home games against Washington.

New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Defenseman Adam Pelech is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Washington Capitals

Defenseman Logan Thompson is day-to-day for undisclosed reasons.

Defenseman John Carlson is day-to-day for undisclosed reasons.

New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals Predictions and Picks

If the New York Islanders are carefree spoilers, you wouldn't know it from how the Isles have skated over the last handful of periods. GK Ilya Sorokin and other Islanders goalies have come unglued at points late in the season. The Isles' nearly scoreless game with New Jersey was the result of frantic defense.

Sorokin has had two improved outings in a row, stopping 25 shots to blank the Devils on Sunday. "Sorokin improved to 30-23-6 with his fourth shutout this season," says Allen Kreda in the Milford Mirror. "This is the second time the 29-year-old Sorokin has reached the 30-win mark in his career."