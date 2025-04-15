New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 08: John Beecher #19 of the Boston Bruins controls the puck as Cody Glass #12 of the New Jersey Devils defends during the third period at Prudential Center on April 08, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. The Bruins won 7-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Is it safe for the New Jersey Devils to take another downturn before the playoffs? Devils fans surely hope so. New Jersey will take on another cellar-dweller of an opponent at 7 p.m. tonight when the Boston Bruins host their final game of the season at TD Garden. But that kind of scenario didn't help Jersey snap out of its latest swoon against weak resistance from teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins.

New Jersey's offense went as flat as a PJ's pancake in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders. Nico Hischier's forward lines aimed 25 shots at New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin without scoring, a truly bad day considering how the Russian netminder has struggled in recent games with the Isles.

Boston's odds to win have changed for the better since sportsbooks began taking action on tonight's game in Beantown. Fans appear more tuned in to the Bruins' special occasion than Las Vegas, which opened markets for Devils-Bruins with numbers that looked nothing like the pregame odds today.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+180)

Bruins +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline

Devils -135

Bruins +122

Total

OVER 5.5 (-104)

UNDER 5.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on April 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins Betting Trends

New Jersey is 2-9 in the last 11 games against Boston.

New Jersey is 4-2 in its last six games on the road.

New Jersey has lost six straight games on the road in Boston.

The total has gone over in four of Boston's last five games.

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Forward Stefan Noesen is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury.

Centerman Mark Kastelic is out for the season with an upper-body injury.

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins Predictions and Picks

It's a weird time for New Jersey and Boston's hockey teams alike, even though one is headed to the playoffs while the other roster prepares to tee off at Bethpage shortly. The Devils are losing games while thinking about winning later, and the Bruins are winning now but are still upset about all the losing.

One bright side is that following the Devils' clinched playoff spot, even the NJ media started to take defeats less seriously ... provided they vanish by Easter weekend. Sara Schlechtweg of Inside the Rink yawned in her recap of the Islanders' shut-out win: "It was a low-event affair between two teams who are locked into their postseason fates."