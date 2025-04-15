Mets vs. Twins Odds, Spread, and Total

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 14: Luisangel Acuña #2 of the New York Mets reaches first base on a throwing error by Jorge Alcala #66 of the Minnesota Twins (not pictured) as Ty France #13 is unable to field the ball in the seventh inning at Target Field on April 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Mets defeated the Twins 5-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Winners of three straight, the New York Mets (11-5) look to stay hot tonight against the Minnesota Twins (5–12) at Target Field, with first pitch slated for 7:40 p.m.

The Mets took the opener on Monday with a 5–1 victory, powered by Juan Soto's two-run homer in the sixth inning — his first since the opening weekend. Pete Alonso added an RBI double, and Kodai Senga delivered a strong performance, allowing just one run over six innings. The win marked New York's third straight and eighth in their last ten games.

The Twins, meanwhile, managed only three hits in the loss and have now dropped four of their last five games. Byron Buxton drove in the Twins' lone run with a fifth-inning single.

The Mets will send right-hander Tylor Megill (1–1, 3.60 ERA) to the mound to face Twins right-hander Bailey Ober (0–1, 7.11 ERA). Megill allowed two runs over six innings in his last start against the Nationals, while Ober has struggled early, surrendering eight earned runs over 10.1 innings this season.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+155)

Twins +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline

Mets -108

Twins -102

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs. Twins Betting Trends

The Mets' against-the-spread record is 5-5-0 over their past 10 games.

The Twins are 5-5-0 against the spread over their last 10 games.

Over their last 10 outings, Mets games hit the OVER two times.

Twins games have hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mets have been favored 12 times and won nine, or 75%, of those games.

The Twins have been underdogs in three games this season and have failed to win.

Mets vs. Twins Injury Reports

Mets

Jose Siri, CF - Out (tibia)

Sean Manaea, SP- 15 Day IL (oblique)

Jeff McNeil, 2B - 10 Day IL (oblique)

Francisco Alvarez, C - 10 Day IL (hand)

Frankie Montas, SP - 15 Day IL (lat)

Twins

Royce Lewis, 3B - 10 Day IL (hamstring)

Christian Vazquez, C - Day to Day (hand)

Pablo Lopez,SP - 15 Day IL (hamstring)

Brock Stewart, RP - 15 Day IL (hamstring)

Mets vs. Twins Predictions and Picks

"What do we know about the Twins? They are awful, and the biggest reason is the offense. It's not going to get any easier in this game going against Megill. The Twins only scored one run on Monday, and this game could be a shutout. Bailey Ober has been better in his last two starts, and he's going to step up again in a major way. This game is going to struggle to get to even three runs. Back the under to cash here." — Shane Mickle, PickDawgz

"This price is ridiculously cheap when you consider how well the Mets have played up to this point and how poorly the Twins look. Also, Megill has been ridiculous through three starts, allowing 11 hits and one earned run through 14.1 innings while striking out 17. Ober has been solid in his last two starts, but he's still given up 16 hits and 10 runs through 12.2 innings this season. It also doesn't matter how well Ober pitches when you consider the Twins have scored three or fewer runs in 10 of their first 17 games. The Mets and the soft price has to be one of the better bets on Tuesday's MLB card." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place