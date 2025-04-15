Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 14, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals will look to even up their series against the New York Yankees tonight after dropping the first game by a score of 4-1. On the other hand, a win for the Yankees would secure their first series victory in well over a week.

While most of Kansas City's starting rotation consists of younger arms, they do have one ageless wonder who will take the mound here. This is Michael Wacha's twelfth year as an MLB starting pitcher, and he has started it off with the solid stats that have characterized his career. Through three starts, his ERA sits at a comfortable 4.20 following a solid outing against the Minnesota Twins. Wacha struggled with the Baltimore Orioles, and things do not get any easier against this AL East opponent, especially given that this game is in Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have come around to the top of their rotation, meaning that Max Fried will be entrusted with the game ball. The $27 million man got off to a rough start, but his last two starts have resulted in a total of 13 innings of one-run ball. Kansas City has not scored more than four runs in a game since March, so this is another excellent opportunity for Fried to continue his strong play.

Spread

Royals +1.5 (-110)

Yankees -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

Royals +180

Yankees -200

Totals

Over 8.5 (-115)

Under 8.5 (+110)

Royals vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Royals are 6-11 ATS this season.

The Royals are 3-4 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 4-3 in Kansas City's road games this year.

The Yankees are 8-8 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 6-4 ATS in Yankee Stadium.

The over is 8-0 in New York's games that have followed a Yankees victory.

Royals vs Yankees Injury Reports

Kansas City Royals

Dairon Blanco, OF - Out.

Mark Canha, UTIL - Out.

Hunter Harvey, RP - Out.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Royals vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Bosin Akinpelu of Winners and Whiners writes "The Yankees have won five of their nine home games, while the Royals have lost four of their six road games. New York has the edge here because they're hitting the ball well against right-handers and they will be able to score against Wacha, who gave up seven runs in his first three starts. With Kansas City's bullpen also struggling on the road, expect them to have a hard time slowing down the Yankees. The Royals won't be as successful offensively because Fried has been dominant on the mound, giving up only one run in his last two starts. He hasn't given up a run against the Braves and will keep their offense in check once again. Take New York on the money line."