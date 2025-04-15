Jets Looking To Snag Hill in Possible Trade With Dolphins, Several Teams in Mix

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 13: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates with Jaylen Waddle #17 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Jets want Miami's star Tyreek Hill, who caught 81 passes for 959 yards while playing through a broken wrist in 2024. The Jets must add a top receiver this offseason, or they're going to be backed into a bit of a corner next year.

Green Bay and Dallas want Hill too. "The Green Bay Packers are quietly building something with Jordan Love under center. Adding Hill to an emerging offense could give the Packers the kind of game-changing speed they've lacked in recent years," wrote Liam Rebellato to Last Word on Sports.

A post-June trade would split Miami's money hit: $12.7 million in 2025, then $15.5 million in 2026. Miami missed the playoffs at 8-9 last year.

After Miami lost to the Jets in Week 18, Hill said he was "out." He took it back later. The team's boss, Chris Grier, denied any trade talk from Hill's side.

Some teams might stay away due to Hill's troubles. Police came to his house in March after his mother-in-law called. "Officers responded to a call from Hill's mother-in-law, who told them Hill was 'very aggressive and impulsive' and that she was afraid for her daughter," wrote Marcel Louis-Jacques to ESPN.