Mets vs Twins Odds, Spread, and Total

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Brett Baty #7 of the New York Mets dives into third base with an RBI triple scoring Luis Torrens #13 against the Atheltics in the top of the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park on April 13, 2025 in Sacramento, California. The Mets won the game 8-0. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Fresh off an 8-0 win over the Athletics on Sunday, the New York Mets (10–5) travel to Target Field to open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins (5–11) tonight, with the first pitch slated for 7:40 p.m. EST.

The Twins, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5–1 win over the Detroit Tigers yesterday. Byron Buxton led the offense with a first-inning home run and double, while starter Simeon Woods-Richardson threw five innings of one-run ball to secure the win.

Mets batters connected for four doubles and two triples in their last win, with catcher Luis Torrens going 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI. Kodai Senga threw seven scoreless innings while relievers A.J. Minter and Max Kranick preserved the shutout.

Tonight's pitching matchup features Mets right-hander Clay Holmes (1–1, 4.30 ERA) against Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (1–1, 2.65 ERA). Holmes has struck out 20 batters over 14.2 innings this season, while Ryan has a WHIP of 0.71 and has allowed just two walks in 17 innings.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (-200)

Twins +1.5 (+175)

Moneyline

Mets +105

Twins -115

Total

OVER 8 (+100)

UNDER 8 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs. Twins Betting Trends

The Mets are 2-4 ATS over their last six games, despite going 5-1 straight up during that span.

The Twins are 5-15 straight up in their last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Mets' last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of the Twins' last seven games.

Mets vs. Twins Injury Reports

Mets

Jose Siri, CF - Day to Day (shin)

Jeff McNeil, 2B - 10 Day IL (oblique)

Francisco Alvarez, C - 10 Day IL (hand)

Sean Manaea, SP - 15 Day IL (oblique)

Twins

Pablo Lopez, SP - 15 Day IL (hamstring)

Royce Lewis, 3B - 10 Day IL (hamstring)

Michael Tonkin, RP - 15 Day IL (shoulder)

Brock Stewart, RP - 15 Day IL (hamstring)

Mets vs. Twins Predictions and Picks

"The New York Mets will open a three-game series on the road versus the Minnesota Twins with a victory on Monday, but the play here is UNDER. The UNDER has cashed in six of New York's last eight, seven of New York's last eight versus an opponent from the American League, and five of Minnesota's last six overall. Final Score Prediction: New York Mets win but our best play is UNDER 5-1." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays