Mets vs Twins Odds, Spread, and Total
Fresh off an 8-0 win over the Athletics on Sunday, the New York Mets (10–5) travel to Target Field to open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins (5–11) tonight, with the first pitch slated for 7:40 p.m. EST.
The Twins, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5–1 win over the Detroit Tigers yesterday. Byron Buxton led the offense with a first-inning home run and double, while starter Simeon Woods-Richardson threw five innings of one-run ball to secure the win.
Mets batters connected for four doubles and two triples in their last win, with catcher Luis Torrens going 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI. Kodai Senga threw seven scoreless innings while relievers A.J. Minter and Max Kranick preserved the shutout.
Tonight's pitching matchup features Mets right-hander Clay Holmes (1–1, 4.30 ERA) against Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (1–1, 2.65 ERA). Holmes has struck out 20 batters over 14.2 innings this season, while Ryan has a WHIP of 0.71 and has allowed just two walks in 17 innings.
Spread
- Mets -1.5 (-200)
- Twins +1.5 (+175)
Moneyline
- Mets +105
- Twins -115
Total
- OVER 8 (+100)
- UNDER 8 (-115)
*The above data was collected on April 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Mets vs. Twins Betting Trends
- The Mets are 2-4 ATS over their last six games, despite going 5-1 straight up during that span.
- The Twins are 5-15 straight up in their last 20 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Mets' last nine games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 6 of the Twins' last seven games.
Mets vs. Twins Injury Reports
Mets
- Jose Siri, CF - Day to Day (shin)
- Jeff McNeil, 2B - 10 Day IL (oblique)
- Francisco Alvarez, C - 10 Day IL (hand)
- Sean Manaea, SP - 15 Day IL (oblique)
Twins
- Pablo Lopez, SP - 15 Day IL (hamstring)
- Royce Lewis, 3B - 10 Day IL (hamstring)
- Michael Tonkin, RP - 15 Day IL (shoulder)
- Brock Stewart, RP - 15 Day IL (hamstring)
Mets vs. Twins Predictions and Picks
"The New York Mets will open a three-game series on the road versus the Minnesota Twins with a victory on Monday, but the play here is UNDER. The UNDER has cashed in six of New York's last eight, seven of New York's last eight versus an opponent from the American League, and five of Minnesota's last six overall. Final Score Prediction: New York Mets win but our best play is UNDER 5-1." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays
"Minnesota comes into this series with a record of 5-11 so far this season, but they were able to get a win on Sunday and will look to turn things around here. The Twins have had some solid pitching this year, but their offense has let them down. New York is 10-5 so far this year and they have scored at least seven runs in three of their last five games. The Mets are starting Clay Holmes, who has been decent to start this year but has allowed quite a few baserunners. Minnesota is going with Joe Ryan, who has allowed one earned run or fewer in two of his three starts this year. I don't fully trust the Minnesota offense, but I also don't love Holmes on the mound, so I will take the Twins here." — David Racey, PickDawgz