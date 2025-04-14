ContestsEvents
Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Kansas City Royals will make the trip out east to open their series against the New York Yankees today. Despite wildly different expectations for their seasons, the Royals have…

Ezra Bernstein
Yankee Player Cody Bellinger celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly hit by Paul Goldschmidt #48 (not pictured)
Sarah Stier via Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals will make the trip out east to open their series against the New York Yankees today. Despite wildly different expectations for their seasons, the Royals have nearly equaled New York's win total, earning an 8-8 mark compared to the Yankees' 8-7 record. 

The pitching edge lies with the Royals here. Second starter Seth Lugo has had an excellent couple of starts in a row, posting six innings of one-run ball in his start against the Baltimore Orioles, a performance he nearly replicated against the Minnesota Twins last time out. Pitching that well against the hard-hitting Yankees would be a major feather in the veteran's cap.

With the season just beginning, there are plenty of pitchers around the MLB that are yet to find their groove. New York's Carlos Carrasco certainly fits into that category. He has a 7.71 ERA to his name over his first three starts, consistently getting smacked around the ballpark against any and all opponents. The Royals have been particularly bad at the plate lately, opening the door for a potential rebound performance from Carrasco.

Spread 

  • Royals +1.5 (-160)
  • Yankees -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

  • Royals +125
  • Yankees -134

Totals

  • OVER 9 (-102)
  • UNDER 9 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Royals are 6-10 ATS on the season. 
  • The Royals are 1-0 ATS as road favorites.
  • The OVER is 1-0 when the Royals are road favorites on the spread. 
  • The Yankees are 7-8 ATS this season.
  • The Yankees are 5-4 ATS on their home field.
  • The OVER is 1-0 when the Yankees have entered the game as home underdogs. 

Royals vs Yankees Injury Reports

Kansas City Royals

  • Jonathan India, 3B - Day-to-Day.
  • Dairon Blanco, OF - Out. 
  • Mark Canha, UTIL - Out.
  • Hunter Harvey, RP - Out. 

New York Yankees

  • DJ LeMahieu, 3B - Out.
  • Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out. 

Royals vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes "The Kansas City Royals have only played two road series and have not succeeded, posting a 2-4 record. The New York Yankees have been solid in the Bronx, sporting a 5-4 record. They are not happy after a series defeat against the Giants, and I expect them to rebound in this series. Furthermore, Royals pitcher Seth Lugo is solid, but the Royals have only won in three of his past eight outings. Carlos Carrasco knows Kansas City, considering he has pitched in the AL Central for the majority of his career. He has solid numbers, issuing a 3.95 ERA and a sharp 1.23 WHIP against the rivals. The Yankees are 2-0 in his two home outings."

A bet on the Yankees is not a bad one, but the over is preferable. New York is good enough offensively to give Lugo a tough outing, and Carrasco has not been close to putting forth a quality start all season. These two offenses should easily combine to crack the over within the first seven innings.

Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees
Ezra Bernstein
