ENTER ONLINE: Somerset Patriots – Jersey Diners 4/26

From 12:00am on 4/14/25 to 11:59pm on 4/20/25, enter online for this online contest contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a four pack of tickets (4) to see the Somerset Patriots as the Jersey Diners on Saturday, April 26th valued at $48. One grand prize winner will also receive access to their Diner Booth for 3 innings. All prizing provide by the Somerset Patriots. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, General Contest Rules for Fox Sports New Jersey can be found HERE.